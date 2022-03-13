City Council members will meet in special session Tuesday to consider condemning dilapidated properties.
The meeting will begin at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and Southwest C.
Council members set a special meeting several times a year to consider a master list of deteriorating properties, both residential and commercial. Designated D&D, the process allows the council to direct property owners to either abate the nuisances that led to inclusion on the D&D list, or the city will demolish the structures and bill the owners for the associated cost.
This month’s list includes: 305 NW 5th, 414 NW Euclid, 415 NW Columbia, 822 NW 33rd, 918 SW 5th, 1201 Cache Road, 1202 NW Lawton Avenue, 1207 Williams, 1308 SW D, 1310 Baldwin, 1416 SW H, 1505 Irwin, 2009 Douglas, 2502 SW 39th and 6710 Forest Circle.
Inclusion on the D&D list comes with a directive to city attorneys to initiate legal action in district court to abate the nuisances. Each property comes with specific list of upgrades that must be made.