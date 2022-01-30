The City Council will meet in special session Tuesday to discuss an issue it delayed in early December: the new parks master plan.
While not set for action, the meeting will allow council members to provide input into the final version of the plan, which Halff Associates has been working on for more than a year as it creates a document that city officials said will set priorities for park space. The 2019 Capital Improvements Program designates $20 million for parks and recreation, and city officials have said they wanted a master plan in place with priorities before they began spending those funds, which will include up to $8 million for an indoor youth sports complex to be located in Elmer Thomas Park.
While the council discussed the plan at its Dec. 7 meeting as Halff presented a summary of the preliminary document, members made it clear deeper discussions were necessary and they wanted a special meeting dedicated to only that issue.
“We know our parks,” said Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh said. “We want to be involved.”
Council discussion is part of Halff’s public comment process as it narrows the focus to creating a final document. Not only has the document been outlined for the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission, Halff has provided time for comments from the general public, to include surveys and an online viewing of proposals for parks, sports-related areas, trails, recreation centers and the maintenance/operations needed for them.
Once the final document is finished, it will be brought back to the City Council for final approval before it is set into place.
“This is a very general road map,” Parks and Recreation Director Christine James said in December, adding the plan will offer guidelines for specific tasks to be done. “Any specifics will be brought back at a later date.”
It is the effect of the plan’s recommendations on those “specifics” that had council members worried about moving too fast and asking for more discussion.
Among the concerns cited by council members and residents is a recommendation that Lawton divest itself of 85 acres of its 700 acres of dedicated park space. Halff project manager Nate Clair said the plan identifies about 25 parks/spaces that have a “high potential for re-use,” meaning they could be re-purposed so the city’s parks employees could better focus resources on higher-use parks.
Fortenbaugh said his constituents are concerned about losing neighborhood parks, citing two heavily used areas within his ward included on the list. Ward 7 Councilwoman Onreka Johnson also cited concerns about parks in her ward being identified as under-used.
Other council members said getting rid of parks will allow better use of city resources.
“We simply can’t afford it,” said Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren said, adding the council must “become adult about this” and make decisions on keeping parks based on available funding.
There were other concerns about the plan’s preliminary findings; for example, Mayor Stan Booker criticized the fact the surveys highest priorities don’t include sports fields, something constituents have told him is important.
City officials also cite the plan’s support of a proposal to build an indoor youth sports complex, a plan conceived by local businessmen and designed to support local sports while providing a venue that could attract regional tournaments. Council members voted in mid-December to accept conceptual designs for that complex from Stantec Architecture Inc. and directed city staff to develop a contract with the firm to craft designs.
Council members said they support the proposal to locate that complex in Elmer Thomas Park, south of Lake Helen. Some residents remain critical, saying while they support the idea of a sports complex they want another location because they fear the effect the building will have on the park.