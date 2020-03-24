The City Council will meet at Lawton City Hall today, under new restrictions put into place as the country deals with COVID-19.
Council members will be conducting business from the council floor beginning at 6 p.m., but city administrators will ensure the recommended 6-foot “social distancing” protocol will be observed, meaning all members of the audience will be directed to scatter throughout the auditorium to maintain that distance. The city is encouraging residents to watch the meeting electronically, through its website (lawtonok.gov), rather than attending in person.
According to an amended Proclamation of Civil Emergency issued Monday by Mayor Stan Booker, the council also is expected to vote to suspend its policy that requires input at council meetings, in order to maintain social distancing and to encourage residents to limit movement in the community. City administrators have said that council items requiring a public hearing (meaning, input from residents) will be delayed as possible during the city closures. Such items include condemnations of public property, rezoning requests and action on the city budget.
City officials have said they also are working on techniques that will allow council members to attend meetings virtually, something now allowed under House Bill 661 that was approved by the State Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt last week. Under normal provisions of the Oklahoma Meetings Act, council members may “attend” meetings virtually, but must be there in person to cast votes.
City administrators said the city staff has been testing digital platforms and systems that will allow virtual council meetings, meaning members could participate in the meeting without being in the council chambers.
Today’s agenda already had been amended to remove some items with social interaction, but it still includes public hearings associated with “dilapidated and dangerous” structures that are recommended for demolition if owners don’t abate the nuisances. City officials said those public hearings will continue as scheduled because owners already have been notified of the pending action, under legal requirements that the city must follow before demolishing property.
The properties are located at 2003 N. Sheridan Road, 815 SW 4th, 212 NW 8th, 4808 NE Columbia, 7904 Forest, 4604 Williams, 26 NW 40th, 3815 NW Lake, 3310 Liberty and 415 NW Columbia.
Other proposed council action includes acting on a resolution approving an economic development agreement among the City of Lawton, Lawton Economic Development Authority (LEDA) and an unnamed development planned for the west industrial park.
LEDA acted on the request late last week, approving an agreement that would create a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district in the west industrial park and allow the city, through LEDA, to provide $3 million to the unnamed developer. That funding would come from the increased ad valorem and sales tax that is expected from the $100 million business to be built on the property.
That business will create 100 new jobs, with an average annual compensation of $66,000 per job, under the terms of the agreement. LEDA is taking point on the project under the same guidelines it did with Republic Paperboard, which successfully petitioned the city to support its $94 million expansion project by creating a TIF district.
LEDA and City of Lawton officials have not released the agreement, saying details still are being finalized and that the name of the developer cannot be revealed. LEDA discussed the issue in executive session Thursday before voting in open session to approve a resolution that approves the agreement among LEDA, the City of Lawton and the unnamed developer (designated industrial developer — entity) in the document.
In other business, the council is expected to meet in executive session on three items, including a request to reopen negotiations with the contract between the City of Lawton and the International Association of Firefighters, Local 1882. A provision in the collective bargaining agreement allows the entities to reopen negotiations “to ensure the solvency of the Employee Group Health and Benefit Plan,” and city administrators have said they want to act on that provision. The details of those discussions will not be made public unless a council vote is required, and that vote will be done in open session.
The executive session also is expected to contain discussion about a pending claim with the IRS and pending action on the city’s energy performance contract and amendments with OpTerra ES (now known as Engie Services U.S.)