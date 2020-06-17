City Council members will meet in special session Thursday to continue discussions on the budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1 and potentially vote to adopt it.
The meeting will begin at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.
City officials have until June 23 to adopt the 2020-2021 budget, but Thursday’s agenda allows the council to approve it then if they are satisfied. Discussions on that preliminary document have been going on for weeks, and City Manager Michael Cleghorn has said repeatedly that he and his staff consider the budget a “placeholder,” one that will be amended repeatedly in the coming fiscal year as the revenue picture becomes clearer.
The culprit is the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on sales tax revenues and water sales, the top two revenue sources for the city budget.
The revenue picture is beginning to clear a little and the results are prompting a mixed reaction from City Hall: sales tax receipts are down, but not as drastically as many had feared. Sales tax receipts run two months behind the sales that generated them, meaning June’s receipts reflect business activity in April, the first full month of business closures and quarantined residents under COVID-19 preventive measures.
June sales tax receipts are down 8.23 percent, or about $314,000 from June 2019. Coupled with a 9 percent decrease in sales tax receipts in May (from March activity), that leaves Lawton only 0.35 percent higher ($160,000) than it was for the same time in the 2018-2019 fiscal year.
While the news isn’t good, it’s not as bad as it could be. During budget discussions, Cleghorn said economic experts were predicting a dip in sales tax receipts of at least 20 percent, with some scenarios predicting even more.
“We had prepared for a larger drop in such revenue,” said Deputy City Manager Bart Hadley, adding that June’s results “were more toward the ‘best case scenario’ of our expectations.”
“Although any drop is very difficult to absorb, this is as good as we could’ve hoped for under the circumstances,” Hadley said.
In addition, receipts from use taxes (a sales tax charged on purchases of taxable items made outside the state, to include online sales), is up by $170,418.65 for June (at a total of $486,752.60) and $932,241.86 for the year-to date (or, $4.85 million).
But, there could be non-repeating reasons that sales tax revenue is up, and that leaves city administrators cautiously optimistic and slightly less stressed about the coming year. But, they say it is too early to call this a trend.
“It’s very possible that these numbers are a result of citizens’ one-time spending, stimulus checks, income tax returns, or higher unemployment payments for some,” Hadley said. “Therefore, these numbers could be inflated, so we, therefore, still have to proceed cautiously.”
That same cautious outlook is being seen as city administrators look at utility rate revenue generated by the monthly fees for water, sewer and refuse use.
In early May, city administrators estimated the city had about $1 million in delinquent (unpaid) utility accounts and also was losing about $35,000 a month in unpaid late fees. While city administrators initially predicted that total would increase, they now point to positive changes as Oklahoma slowly reopens and residents go back to work. Beginning June 1, the city announced it would begin issuing disconnection notices for delinquent accounts unless arrangements for payment were made, and outlined three options residents could use to make that happen, including help from a Community Development Block Grant-funded program managed by Lawton Housing Authority.
Hadley said those involved with city revenues believe the delinquent numbers have begun to fall. While the city has resumed cutting off service for the oldest delinquent accounts, some people have begun making payments on past due bills.
“Some have already caught up on their past due amounts, some have made partial payments, and many have come in and set up payment plans to help get them caught up over the next month or months,” he said, adding some residents also have applied for help from the housing authority’s utility assistance program (last week, officials said about $18,000 of delinquent City of Lawton utility bills had been approved for payment). “So, although the total dollar amount of delinquent accounts has not yet dropped significantly, it has begun to fall, and even for those that haven’t paid off major portions of their past due bills, many of them have established an agreed upon plan to do so.”
Even if the council approves the city budget on Thursday, city administrators said they still plan to amend the $89.5 million budget as the revenue picture becomes clearer, meaning there will be numerous amendments throughout the fiscal year. Better-than-projected revenues also might allow the city to change some decisions already made, including a hiring freeze on all but essential positions, 26 fewer general employee positions, 12 furlough days, and a capital outlay budget slashed by 83 percent.
Council members also are expected to decide Thursday on a city staff proposal to raise utility rates by 1.7 percent, the same percentage increase in the Consumer Price Index over the past year. That increase, which includes a 25-cent increase in the reduced base rate charged to qualified utility customers, is expected to generate $600,000. The new rates would mean about $1.15 more per month for the average customer, defined as someone who uses 5,000 gallons of water a month.
Some council members say they oppose the idea of a rate increase and wanted city administrators to find other areas to cut. Cleghorn, who warned the council that would mean cutting more staff positions, said last week that city staff was investigating a new proposal they would present when financial information was verified.