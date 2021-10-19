City Council members will meet in special session today to consider a refinancing an economic development bond debt and to receive training on bond disclosure regulations.
The meeting will begin at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.
The refinancing proposal centers on a $31.6 million debt the Lawton Economic Development Authority (LETA) obtained in March 2013, with the City Council’s approval.
The original proposal dates to 2006, when LEDA and the Lawton Urban Renewal Authority agreed finance the Downtown Redevelopment Project, initially in the amount of $12 million, to acquire properties in the 12-block area developed into Lawton Town Center. To providing funding for infrastructure relocation and improvements, LEDA obtained the Series 2013 project note in the maximum principal amount of $31.6 million.
That note set the original interest rate at Prime plus 1.25 percent, with a minimum rate of 4.5 percent. After several years of increasing rates, local banks agreed in 2019 to a minimum of 4.5 percent and a maximum of 14 percent.
Interest rates have since fallen dramatically and city administrators say the note can be refinanced to a 2.47 percent fixed rate, if backed by city sales tax. The action will save $4 million in interest charges and avoids a $8.7 million balloon payment at the end of the term, city administrators said. The new $27.5 million bond series would have a maturity date of Sept. 1, 2035, and be secured by three-eighths of 1 percent of sales tax from annual general revenue sales tax.
The note also will include $1.3 million the city still owes to the Comanche County Industrial Development Authority for construction of the convention center adjacent to the Hilton Garden Inn.
In other business, council members will receive training from the city’s disclosure counsel on responsibilities related to the city’s issuance of bonds. The training is required under council policy.