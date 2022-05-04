The City Council will meet in special session today and Friday as members continue work on the 2022-2023 preliminary budget.
Today’s meeting will begin at 1 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C. Friday’s meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at the same location.
As outlined last week, today’s budget workshop is expected to center on personnel and operations/maintenance categories within the preliminary budget that is being reviewed by the council. In the city’s total $117,993,792 budget for 2022-2023, materials and supplies are projected at $21.470 million, or $4.4 million more than estimated for the current fiscal year. Personnel expenses comprise the largest budget, at $69,778,544 next fiscal year, or $7.67 million more than is expected in the current fiscal year. Personnel expenses typically account for 80 percent of the operating budget.
Friday’s meeting is expected to center on capital improvement/capital outlay, or expenditures on equipment, machinery, and construction. This category, projected at $6.707 million, is funded in multiple ways, including the General and Enterprise funds, the rolling stock fee included on city utility bills for “wheeled” purchases, and self-funding areas such as sewer construction division’s activities (funded through a charge on city utility bills).