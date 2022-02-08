Reconsideration of residential trash collection regulations and a contract with an Oklahoma City firm to handle “as needed” sidewalk projects will top the agenda when the City Council meets today.
The session will begin at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.
Consideration of regulations related to trash collection in residential areas will be the second time in two meetings that council members have looked at the topic.
The original proposal to update solid waste collection guidelines and set fees for those who don’t follow the rules was considered Jan. 25, but those changes failed on a 5-4 vote after four council members and Mayor Stan Booker said the city hadn’t done enough to educate the public. The five said it wasn’t fair to impose fees on those who don’t follow the rules because the public still doesn’t fully comprehend the rules governing polycarts and curbside bulk debris.
Public Works Director Larry Wolcott said the regulations — some of which merely codify existing practices —are necessary to help keep the trash collection system running efficiently.
The revised ordinance concerns those the council cited Jan. 25, Wolcott said, adding those provisions and fees have been removed or revised. The new compromise ordinance still specifies residents must adhere to regulations on placement of carts, what can be placed inside them and the times the carts can be put out and collected. But, the fees for those who violate policies were removed, although residents may receive notices saying their carts may not be collected if they don’t follow the rules.
The option of houseside service (solid waste workers pick up the polycart at the side of the house, rather than making the resident put it at the curb) will remain available for everyone. But, while those with physical limitations will get the service for the same $18.75 fee that curbside residents pay, those who can’t prove physical limitations will pay three times the curbside fee, or $56.25. Qualified residents must prove their disability.
City officials said 805 of the city’s 28,000 active utility accounts have houseside service; 138 fall under the disabled category.
While fees associated with those who don’t take up their carts by 8 a.m. the morning after collection or who overload their carts have been removed, residents who put out more than 4 cubic yards of bulk debris still would be charged $10 per cubic yard up to 8 cubic yards, then assessed a minimum premium fee of $115.93.
Before the ordinance can be reconsidered, council members must vote to waive a council policy that sets a six-month moratorium before an item can be reconsidered. City attorneys said the issue qualifies because it concerns public health and public cleanliness.
In other business, the council will consider setting a $1.138 million contract with MTZ Construction to provide on-call sidewalk construction service for sites across Lawton. The firm already has done street construction for the city.
The proposal designates the firm as the City of Lawton’s contractor to handle sidewalk installation, repairs and replacement, depending on what needs to be done. City officials have said the system will provide more efficient upgrades and additions to Lawton’s sidewalks, with the contract funded through the 2019 Capital Improvements Program and medical marijuana sales tax revenue that has been specifically allocated to sidewalk work.
Under the terms of the contract, MTZ Construction could have the contract for two years, with $1 million a year designated for work. The initial phase will be for one year or $1 million, whichever comes first, with a second year/$1 million contingent upon satisfactory work.
City Engineer Joseph Painter said late last year that the city staff still is discussing the project list, but the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority (which will be coordinating some of the work) already has some projects in mind.