City Council members will weigh recommendations from city staff today that would impose citations and fines on customers and businesses that do not adhere to the city’s mask mandate.
The amendments to existing code — which would go into effect immediately if they are approved today — were directed by the council two weeks ago following presentations by health care professionals about what governmental leaders and the community could do to stem the rising incidents of COVID-19 in Lawton and Comanche County. While the city put a mask mandate into place earlier this summer, city officials said the ordinance — which requires all businesses and other indoor facilities that permit entrance by the general public to erect signs warning masks are required — there are residents who ignore the mandate and businesses that will not enforce it.
Council members want that to change but don’t agree about what steps to take, which is why they directed the city staff in November to return with ideas. Among the proposals made from the council floor: fines for customers and businesses, and a commitment from city police.
“It has to be a two-pronged approach,” said Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk.
Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh, like Burk, a small business owner, said it wasn’t fair to place enforcement on business owners because those owners are not law enforcement.
“We have no legal authority,” Fortenbaugh said, adding his option as a business owner would be to tell a customer “you are not compliant and I can’t serve you.”
That threat to withhold service is among the proposals included in the amended mask ordinance.
The proposed ordinance directs the owner/operator/manager of any “business, commercial entity, or other building or structure open to the public who accepts visitors/customers” to require employees not otherwise exempted from mask provisions to wear face coverings; to deny all services and benefits normally provided in that business/entity to customers, users and visitors not wearing face coverings; and to notify Lawton Police Department of any customers, users and visitors who, after having been asked by an employee to wear facial coverings, refuse to comply.
The ordinance keeps the 13 exemptions granted to those not following the mask mandate, but did make changes in two: any person with a medical condition or disability specified by medical personnel which prevents the wearing of a face covering “shall” wear a face shield (it now states should consider); and persons in bars must be “actively” consuming a beverage.
The ordinance already defines facial covering or mask as a covering that fully covers a person’s nose and mouth, to include cloth face masks, towels, scarves, bandanas, an N95, KN95 or other mask that would be appropriate for a health care setting, or a surgical mask. It should fit snuggly on a person’s face but allow the wearer to breath easily, and “shall” be worn consistent with the guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
New provisions also define “risk phases,” designations of the danger of COVID-19 spread as defined by the state health department. The designations, which include Normal Risk, Low Risk, Moderate Risk and High Risk, are important because they tie directly into penalties for violations of the mask ordinance. Penalties, which apply to customer and business/entity, are the most severe for the Moderate and High Risk phases:
• A person violating the ordinance shall be guilty of a misdemeanor and may receive a citation, punishable after conviction of a fine of not more than $100 for the first offense, and up to $750 for second and subsequent offenses. A person responsible for a business, commercial entity or other building or structure open to the public faces the same citation and fine. “In addition, the city may pursue any other legal remedy to obtain compliance,” the ordinance states.
The penalty is less severe for Low Risk Phase:
• A person or business/entity in violation shall receive a verbal or written warning for the first offense; subsequent offenses will receive citations and fines up to $100. The city also may pursue other legal remedies, but there will be no enforcement of the requirement to call city police for customers who refuse to comply in this phase.
The mandate will remain in effect until the governor terminates his Emergency Declaration, but any pre-existing criminal and/or administrative actions that began before that termination will continue, under the ordinance.
The City of Lawton already had required masks for visitors and employees in most instances in city facilities before closing most city offices and buildings to the general public last week. Comanche County Commissioners also had a mask mandate in place for visitors and employees in the Comanche County Courthouse before closing it to the general public in late November.