Proposals to strengthen regulations for residential trash collections and to continue a mass transit agreement with Lawton Public Schools will top the agenda when the City Council meets in regular session today.
The meeting, which will include a meeting of the City Transit Trust, will begin at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.
The proposals related to solid waste collection will include new fees for those who don’t follow the rules. City officials say the changes are intended to ease the transition to a new residential collection system, which now limits residents to once-a-week household trash collection while offering once-a-month bulk collection for debris too large to fit into polycarts.
Public Works Director Larry Wolcott said there have been some problems with the new system, to include those who are not following rules set for bulk and household debris placement. While residents are getting better as they become more educated, city staff said the new guidelines will ensure uniform compliance.
Changes include a $4 relocation fee for those who don’t correctly place their polycarts (avoiding obstacles on collection day, or taking the carts back to their house side location outside trash collection hours); a $7 overloaded cart charge for residents who have put so much debris in their polycarts the lids won’t close; a $23 premium cart or premium bulky waste collection fee for residents who place debris outside their polycart; and $10 per cubic yard for bulk debris set out in excess of 4 cubic yards (the maximum allowed).
Other proposals include a provision allowing the city to treat refuse left at residences without active utility accounts as a nuisance (which allows them to assess a lien for the cost of clearing the debris); limiting house side residential polycart service to disabled residents (now anyone can have the service for a fee); and requiring debris being transported to the landfill by vehicle to be covered with a tarp, in addition to an existing provision that requires the loads to be secured.
In its role as the City Transit Trust, the council will consider a new agreement with Lawton Public Schools, one allowing students and staff to ride LATS fixed routes for free during normal operating hours.
The agreement continues a successful partnership began in the 2016-2017 school year, allowing secondary students to ride LATS for free by showing their student identification badges. The pilot was so successful it was expanded to LPS staff, while this year’s agreement will include elementary-age students.
LATS Director Ryan Landers has said the program has proven very successful, helping LATS expand its ridership numbers while giving LPS students and adults some versatility in their schedules. LPS administrators have said the idea originally was to help students (who could do things such as participate in afterschool activities because they now had a way home), but expanded to help the district meet its transportation challenges. Former LPS Assistant Superintendent Barbara Ellis said the district also was pleased to discover LATS became a recruitment tool for personnel who now had a way to get to and from work. Every school site in the district is on or within walking distance of a LATS fixed route bus.
LPS will pay $70,000 for a year of service, beginning July 1. The agreement specifies current LPS photo ID cards will be accepted as passes, providing unlimited, no fare trips for elementary and secondary students and staff during normal operating hours. Those without badges must pay normal fare. Students under age 6 must be accompanied by an adult.
In other business, the council will tackle tackle two items dealing with the hotel-motel tax, the 7 percent tax charged on the rental of hotel, motel and Airbnb-type room rentals in Lawton.
For weeks, council members have been debating a proposal that would re-allocate that tax revenue, including a proposal from a study committees to fund the Lawton Economic Development Corporation (LEDC) totally from the 2019 CIP, rather than giving that entity a percentage of the hotel-motel tax revenue.
LEDC members oppose the idea and some elected officials also have asked whether that is a good idea. If adopted, the proposal would allocate 60 percent of the revenues to the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, 18 percent to tourism, 15 percent to the city’s economic development fund and 7 percent to the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority.
In a related item, the council is being asked to amend this year’s city budget by adding another $420,000 to the $1.45 million expected from the tax during the current fiscal year. In the agenda commentary, City Manager Michael Cleghorn said he had reviewed projections with city staff “and feels comfortable increasing the revenue projections.” Chamber officials argued last month that the city’s projections were too low.