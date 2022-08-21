LATS transfer center

A westbound LATS bus passes along West Gore Boulevard, just north of what some City of Lawton officials are recommending as the site for a mass transit transfer center. That site, along Railroad Street across from the Lawton Public Safety Center, will be considered Tuesday by the City Council.

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

The City of Lawton could move forward with plans to build a new mass transit transfer center, pending action Tuesday by the City Council.

Council members will receive an update on the status of that project and are expected to provide city staff directions on funding, designs and a site for the new facility, identified in the agenda commentary Railroad Street between Southwest A and Southwest B avenues. The agenda item from Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh will allow the council to “take any action deemed necessary to allocate and approve funding expenditures.”

