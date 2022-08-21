The City of Lawton could move forward with plans to build a new mass transit transfer center, pending action Tuesday by the City Council.
Council members will receive an update on the status of that project and are expected to provide city staff directions on funding, designs and a site for the new facility, identified in the agenda commentary Railroad Street between Southwest A and Southwest B avenues. The agenda item from Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh will allow the council to “take any action deemed necessary to allocate and approve funding expenditures.”
Plans for a new transfer center — where all of LATS’ fixed route buses pass once an hour — have been discussed almost since LATS began operations in 2002. The existing “center” is an outdoor site along Southwest B Avenue in downtown Lawton between Southwest 4th and Southwest 5th streets. It allows buses to pull into slots designated along the curb line to drop off and pick up passengers. There are glass-enclosed bus stops for passengers and some picnic tables outside. Since the closing of Wayne Gilley City Hall, there no longer is an indoor break space for drivers and restroom facilities are located across the street at Lawton Public Library.
The plan has been to find a site to build an indoor complex that could provide rest space for drivers and secured waiting space and amenities such as ticket sales for passengers, while also functioning as LATS’ administrative center and maintenance complex.
City officials had started working on plans to build the center on the site of the former Lawton Police Department at West Gore Boulevard and Southwest 4th Street, once the police station moved. But, council members cancelled those plans in 2019, following a recommendation from one of its study committees because of arguments that site would conflict with plans already being implemented to upgrade the downtown area, to include the new Lawton Farmers Market and plans to renovate Ned Shepler Park.
Other sites were discussed, with a proposal to set the transfer center on Southwest 2nd Street, just north of Southwest C Avenue abandoned by the Downtown Transfer Center Site Committee in favor of a site along Railroad Street, immediately west of the Lawton Public Safety Center.
“I like that it’s close to the public safety facility,” said Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk, adding that site is the best option. “Along Second Street is a bad idea.”
Community Services Director Janet Smith said the proposal outlined by the city staff actually includes two sites on Railroad Street: a site stretching along the west side of Railroad Street between Southwest A and Southwest B avenues, where the transfer center will be located; and a tract on the east side of Railroad Street, just south of Southwest D Avenue, where the maintenance complex would be located.
Staff members said in March that Railroad Street has numerous advantages. In addition to the security provided by the nearby police and fire stations, most of the land already is owned by Lawton Urban Renewal Authority, meaning only a small tract needs to be purchased from private owners.
Smith said Railroad Street has another decided advantage, an argument provided by AEP-PSO. City staff has explored plans to include an electric vehicle charging station as part of the complex, and PSO said Railroad Street “would work perfectly” for electrical upgrades that company would have to make, Smith said. Smith said that argument is important as city officials explore the idea of transitioning from an all-diesel fleet to electric buses.
According to Smith’s evaluation report, the next step needed by city officials and LATS manager Hendrickson Transportation Group is obtaining the council’s approval on the proposed Railroad Street sites, so negotiations can begin on any additional land that would be needed. That means crafting an agreement with designers for plans.
Moving forward on the project is important because of funding considerations.
The City of Lawton received federal transportation funding in 2016 for its transfer center project, and will lose those funds if they are not spent soon ($589,951 is available). Matched with funding designated in the 2016 and 2019 Capital Improvements Programs, Lawton has $4.55 million for the project.