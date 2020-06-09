City Council members have the option to put a new budget into place for the coming fiscal year — to include a 1.7 percent utility rate increase — at today’s meeting.
The meeting, which will include a session of the Lawton Water Authority, will begin at 6 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.
While the agenda includes action to vote to approve the 1.7 percent recommended increase for water, sewer, refuse and landfill fees, it is not a foregone conclusion that council members will adopt that recommendation for the $89.4 million operating budget that goes into effect July 1. At their last meeting, some council members asked City Manager Michael Cleghorn to find additional cuts in expenditures rather than adopt the utility increase that equates to the increase in the Consumer Price Index in the last 12 months.
City officials have repeated called the preliminary budget being prepared for the 2020-2021 fiscal year a “placeholder,” a temporary measure until they find out just how bad the anticipated drop in sales tax revenue is going to be. Sales tax and water sales are the top two revenue producers for city operations, and city officials already know they have at least $1 million in delinquent water accounts. Economic experts also have predicted dramatic drops in sales tax revenue, and while the city already knows May sales tax revenue (from March sales) was down 9 percent, they expect a sharper dip for June revenue (which reflects sales in April, the first full month of the COVID-19 pandemic).
Council members said they were uncomfortable with raising utility costs for residents and businesses already suffering because of the pandemic and directed Cleghorn to look for additional cuts in a budget that already is almost $10 million less than the budget adopted for the current fiscal year.
Cleghorn said his options are limited. Capital outlay has been cut 83 percent, and in a budget that is about 80 percent personnel costs, the only place left to cut is personnel. The budget already reflects 26 fewer general employee positions and the city has been working under a hiring freeze since late winter, meaning only mission-critical positions are filled.
If the council/Lawton Water Authority does opt to approve the utility rate increase, monthly water bills beginning July 1 are expected to be 85 cents higher for base rate customers (those that use 2,000 gallons of water) and $1.15 for average customers (those who use 5,000 gallons).
In other business, the council will act on a recommendation from Mayor Stan Booker to form a race relations committee, suggested in reaction to protests sweeping across the country and organized in reaction to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn. They included a protest held at Lawton City Hall May 31.
In his agenda commentary, Booker said the City of Lawton “respects and appreciates open dialogue and communication about the challenges currently facing our nation regarding race relations.” The proposal notes city leaders are united in building and maintaining relationships with citizens, and in educating and advocating for public service.
The proposal asks the council to form the committee and decide its composition, meaning it could be a council committee (council members only), a citizens committee or a combination. The committee membership would decide the purpose, objectives and makeup of its members.
Council members also will consider a recommendation from the City Planning Commission to amend existing federal plans to allow the City of Lawton to designate $419,193 in Community Development Block Grant-COVID funds to the Lawton Housing Authority for its utility assistance program.
The funding comes from the federal CARES Act, which is providing funding for a variety of governmental entities in response to economic problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Council members already have indicated they liked the idea of designating those funds to a utility assistance program to help residents cover utility bills they could not afford because of losing jobs to the pandemic. City staff members and CPC members recommended the funding be designated to the housing authority, which already has an existing utility assistance program, rather than creating a city program.
In other business, the council will consider:
• Meeting in executive session on three items, including selection of a city attorney and an update on contract negotiations with the firefighters union.
• Rescinding a decision it made in late March that suspended the public participation portion of council meetings. That action was taken as the city moved council meetings to a “remote” format, meaning council members met via teleconferencing rather than in person at Lawton City Hall. Council members have returned to in-person meetings and will decide today whether it is safe to reinstate audience participation at meetings.
• Amending city code to clarify property owners are responsible for maintaining sidewalks that abut their properties and low-hanging trees and other vegetation over streets and sidewalks. The code specifies at least 8 feet of clearance for vegetation hanging over sidewalks and 14 feet of clearance over roads.