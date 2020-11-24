Discussions on the City Council’s meeting time and the COVID-19 pandemic will top the agenda when the council meets in regular session today.
The meeting will begin at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.
The time of that meeting is prompting one of today’s discussions. Council members voted in mid-July to change what had been a longstanding tradition of 6 p.m. start times of regular meetings to 2 p.m., the first significant change to meeting times in decades. At the time, council members indicated support for the move, which Ward 4 Councilman/Mayor Pro Tem Jay Burk said was calculated to save money: both the cost of overtime that had to be paid to hourly employees who stayed after hours to attend the meeting and the increased utility costs of providing heating/cooling to the auditorium after the rest of city hall closed at 5 p.m. City Manager Michael Cleghorn also said technological advancements ensure residents can watch meetings livestreamed on social media, as well as on public television (rebroadcasts of meetings also are available for viewing with 24 hours).
When council members put the new meeting time in place Aug. 25, they said it would be for 90 days and the change then would be evaluated. Council members haven’t given any indication they are unhappy with the change. Today’s agenda gives the group the option of directing city staff to provide an amended ordinance to change the time, if they want, while taking no action will keep the time at 2 p.m., according to the agenda.
Council members also could be revisiting a familiar item: the COVID-19 pandemic. In an addendum issued as an emergency before 2 p.m. Monday, Mayor Stan Booker specified the council would receive an update on the pandemic from representatives of Comanche County Memorial Hospital and the county health department, but the agenda item also allows the council to “discuss the same, and if necessary take action.” City officials have not indicated whether they are anticipating any new action, in the wake of rising incidents of COVID-19.
Council members have been following state guidelines on COVID-19-related restrictions for months, and while Gov. Kevin Stitt has urged residents — especially those in high risk health categories — to wear masks or face coverings, he repeatedly has said he would not impose a statewide mandate, preferring to allow individual communities to make that decision. But, Stitt did issue new edicts earlier this month requiring sit-down restaurants and bars to close each night by 11 p.m., and to ensure social distancing is followed. Stitt also ordered employees of state agencies and those who visit them to wear masks, the same protocols already are being followed locally by the City of Lawton in its facilities, the Comanche County Courthouse, Cameron University and Great Plains Technology Center, among others.
In other business, the council will make a final decision on a memorandum of understanding with Friends of the Lawton Public Library covering a mural that entity will commission from the Shaw brothers on the side of library storage building on the east side of the library parking lot. The mural will incorporate the word “library” with letters interwoven with literary characters. The proposal has drawn concerns from members of the Downtown Lawton Architectural Review Committee, who said overlay regulations prohibit signs from being painted on buildings and the word “library” made the mural a sign. City Planning Commission members also expressed concerns about the damage that could result to the brick, part of an iconic building designed to anchor the downtown during Urban Renewal.
When the issue came to the council in late October, members were concerned about the reaction of the McMahon Foundation, which funded the library construction, and voted to table action until the foundation offered an opinion. That opinion, noted in a short letter included in the agenda packet, stated board members were flattered to be asked, but “felt that it was not their place to express an opinion on the proposed mural.”
The memorandum of understanding specifies that while the mural will become the property of the City of Lawton, the Friends will be responsible for funding its installation, then maintenance and upkeep.
Council members also will consider:
• Amending this fiscal year’s budget by $8.7 million: adding an $8.4 million grant from the Oklahoma Development Finance Authority to help finance construction of water wells, infrastructure and treatment facility to expand the city’s water resources; designating $300,000 in the city’s Emergency Reserve Fund toward the cost of wood debris cleanup from the October ice storm; $4,122.40 from the Friends of the Library to Lawton Public Library; and $2,793 from the Federal Corporation for National and Community Service to the city’s RSVP program.
• Amending a contract with Garver LLC, building onto an existing agreement to provide the professional services necessary for development of a conceptual design and evaluation of the city’s wastewater treatment plant. Designers will compare the potential for a new plant and interim improvements (allowing the existing plant to continue while a new plant is designed and built), versus a combination of new treatment equipment and rehabilitation of existing structures and processes. The design work has a $482,910 cap, funded through the 2019 Capital Improvements Program.
• Setting the City Planning Commission as the appeal board for applicants who are denied a certificate of architectural compliance for renovations to buildings in the downtown overlay district, and setting a $50 appeal fee. Now, rejections of that certificate from the Downtown Lawton Architectural Review Committee are taken to the Board of Adjustment, but CPC members say their body — which represents all eight council wards — is the more appropriate one.