The base-level and average residential utility customers could see monthly increases between $12.82 and $16.41, under a proposal by the City of Lawton staff to raise utility rates and all other city fees by 15 percent.
The proposal will be considered today by the City Council, as members meet in regular session beginning at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and Southwest C Avenue.
Today’s meeting includes a session of the Lawton Water Authority, and it is in that capacity that council members will first consider a recommendation to increase water, sewer and refuse fees — to include the discounts provided to qualified senior and disabled residents — by 15 percent. During the council meeting, the group will consider signing off on the water authority’s recommendation, as well as consider that same 15 percent increase for all other fees charged by the city. City administrators said some of those fees will go up by more than 15 percent to better reflect the city’s cost of providing the services; other fees are new.
City Manager Michael Cleghorn said the 2022-2023 budget approved by the council in late May was predicated on 15 percent increases in revenue across the board.
“We’d have to go back and look at just about everything,” he said, in response to a question about what would happen if the council rejects the 15 percent proposal.
Cleghorn and Finance Director Joe Don Dunham have said that increase is necessary to help the city meet rising costs associated with things ranging from the chemicals used to treat water to expenditures related to construction. In addition, that increase would provide enough revenue to increase the city’s emergency reserve fund.
While fee increases include services such as recreation, construction-related activities and business permits, the increases that impact most residents are centered on charges for water, sewer and refuse. Preliminary staff projects indicate the base-rate customer (using up to 2,000 gallons of water a month) could see an increase of $12.82 per month when applying the 15 percent increase to all categories on a utility bill, while those who use 5,000 gallons a month (considered the average customer) could see a $16.41 increase. Those who qualify for a senior/disability discount would see their discount increase by $7.82, to $43.81.
Earlier this spring, council members directed city staff to apply the 15 percent increase to all fees, with some council members asking whether that increased revenue could help offset the utility rate increase. City officials have not said how much revenue that would generate.
In other business, the council will look at re-designation of sales tax revenue generated by the sales of medical marijuana.
The proposal would remove the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority from the fund that now is dedicated exclusively to building sidewalks. Last month, the council indicated it wants to resume direct control of a funding source projected to generate almost $500,000 rather than allow one of its trust authority’s to have that authority. Amendments also include something that Ward 1 Councilwoman Mary Ann Hankins suggested: designate some of that revenue to substance abuse and substance prevention programs.
In a related item, the council would increase medical marijuana-related funding coming into the city by requiring a city business license for businesses regulated by the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority, as well as cigar bars, hookah bars and consumption lounges. City administrators have said the licenses and fees are necessary to cover the cost of monitoring such businesses.
The amended ordinance also sets penalties for all businesses that operate without a license, which range from fines to suspension of their ability to operate.
Three west Lawton council members also are asking for discussion on the next set of priorities for sidewalks, specifically those intended to serve the area around Eisenhower high and middle schools on West Gore Boulevard.
The discussion will include a sidewalk proposed between Southwest 52nd and Southwest 67th streets, as well as a suggestion made last month: a sidewalk on Northwest 53rd Street, north of West Gore Boulevard. The council members have said those arterials are heavily traveled by students walking to school.