Proposals to hire a contractor to repair the Highland Cemetery stone entry archway and a survey for youth sports, to include a new complex site, will top the agenda when the City Council meets today.
The session, which also will include the Lawton Water Authority, will begin at 2 p.m in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.
Council members will consider a city staff recommendation to designate Old Home Rescue (EverSash LP) to repair damage to the historic stone archway over the main entrance of Highland Cemetery. Built by the Works Progress Administration in 1936-37, the archway’s stones and supporting infrastructure were damaged in April 2020 when a city refuse truck hit it. It has been closed since then (visitors use the cemetery’s south entrance) as city administrators searched for a firm capable of doing historic restoration.
Council members indicated earlier this year they supported plans to find someone skilled in historic preservation to preserve the integrity of the WPA project. Ward 5 Councilman Allan Hampton, who is involved in a project to identify and preserve the city’s remaining WPA projects, said it was important to do the work correctly.
“This is the first time we’re repairing one of these historic pieces,” he has said.
Old Home Rescue, Oklahoma City, has that background, city officials said, explaining the firm’s recent work includes a masonry project at the Harn Homestead Event Barn in Oklahoma City, repairs to the Overholser Museum in Oklahoma City and replica wood replacement windows at the Thomas Gilcrease Home in Tulsa. The firm also has worked on Carnegie Library Town Hall, Blue Beaver School and the Lawton Federal Building within the last four years.
The timeline for the archway work is either Fall 2022 or Spring 2023, depending on temperatures (epoxy primers and urethane paints require temperatures above 50 degrees for 48 hours; lime mortar requires temperatures of 40 degrees before application and 72 hours afterward).
The $139,058.20 project will require a budget amendment, city staff said.
The Lawton Youth Sports Trust Authority also is requesting a budget amendment for a $40,000 designation that would allow a study of the Lawton area youth sports market, to include a sports facility.
That authority hired Eastern Sports Management in August to operate youth sports for the City of Lawton, with a designation within its $122,500 contract agreement for additional analysis and designs for an indoor facility, to include selection of an appropriate site.
The proposal on the council’s consent agenda would allow the trust authority to proceed with plans for that analysis, to include participant surveys, then demographic and competitive analysis, followed by conceptual facility designs with development of three options. Work also would include development of an architectural site plan, floor plans and two interior renderings; and a site development report, to include rankings of sites according to acreage and topography, then recommendation of the best site “for purposes of developing conceptual site plan and conceptual budget.”
City officials planned to build the youth sports complex in Elmer Thomas Park, near Lake Helen, but council members said earlier this summer they had begun to reconsider that site. Numerous residents also oppose that location.
In other business, the council will look at a proposal by Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh to amend the group’s rules for conduct of meetings, setting a time frame on discussion. Fortenbaugh said his intent is to make meetings more orderly and efficient while imposing the same guidelines on council and staff that are applied to the general public. Individuals are limited to three minutes for their comments, with a single item limited to 9 minutes of comments, under the council policy.
The revised policy would limit council members to three minutes “for each time they are recognized by the presiding officer,” meaning each time they want to talk.
“It matches what we do to what citizens do,” Fortenbaugh said.
Another revision specifies council members will not discuss public business with other council members or their constituents while on the council floor, which includes electronic communications on personal electronic devices (such as cell phones).
In their capacity as the Lawton Water Authority, council members will approve another revision to their agreement with the Oklahoma Water Resources Board and the $70 million loan from the board’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund. That existing loan will fund upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant and to water meters in the city.
City staff has suggested adding $3.5 million to the loan, after the water resources board said it will allow Lawton to participate in a pilot program to fund stormwater projects at no additional cost to the city. The program allows debt forgiveness of those projects when “sponsored” by a conventional wastewater project, meaning linking Lawton’s stormwater projects to its wastewater plant upgrade. The net result: the water board will forgive interest on that wastewater plant loan up to the value of the stormwater projects, or $3.5 million.