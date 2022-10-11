The City Council will take a second look today at a proposal to hire an Oklahoma City firm to repair the historic stone archway at Highland Cemetery.
The proposal, along with requests from Holiday in the Park to add two murals and a concrete foundation for another display in Elmer Thomas Park, will top the agenda when the City Council meets in regular session at 2 p.m. today in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and Southwest C Avenue.
The damaged Highland Cemetery arch is returning to the council floor today because the proposal at the Sept. 27 meeting didn’t get enough affirmative votes for passage. That meeting only had five council members, and one voted against the proposal to hire EverSash LP (doing business as Old Home Rescue) to repair damage caused when a City of Lawton sanitation truck struck the archway in 2020, damaging its supporting infrastructure. Five affirmative votes were needed for passage. Because any of the three missing council members could have affected the vote, the issue returns to the floor today to see if five affirmative votes are possible.
City staff has recommended Old Home Rescue because of the firm’s experience with historic structures. Its historic restoration work includes the Harn Homestead Event Barn in Oklahoma City and windows at the Thomas Gilcrease Home in Tulsa’s Gilcrease Museum. It also has worked on projects in Lawton: Carnegie Library Town Hall, Museum of the Great Plains’ Blue Beaver School and the federal courthouse.
The contractor has set a timeline of either Fall 2022 or Spring 2023 for work to begin on the stone archway. Epoxy and urethane paint require temperatures above 50 degrees for 48 hours, while lime mortar requires temperatures of 40 degrees for 24 hours before application and 72 hours after. Parks and Recreation Director Christine James said work could begin soon, depending on weather.
“Winter, before it gets cold, is a good time to do masonry work,” she said.
Old Home Rescue’s $139,058.20 bid is $40,000 higher than bids made by three other firms, but James said that is because of the firm’s recent experience with historic restoration. She said the other three firms haven’t worked on such projects in 20 years.
In a related item, the council will consider amending the city budget to add $39,058.20 for the project. The project was allocated $100,000 earlier this budget year.
In other business, the council will consider requests from Holiday in the Park (now under the auspices of the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce) for permission to paint two murals on the park’s east pavilion on Northwest 3rd Street, and install a concrete base for a “LOVE” sign that will be part of the holiday display when it opens this year.
Chamber officials said the two murals — a set of angel wings and one of cartoon Sponge Bob — will provide locations for photo opportunities. Both would be painted on the east pavilion, which is within the Holiday in the Park display. The concrete base will support a 4 feet tall and 15 feet long LOVE sign that also is designated for photo opportunities.
Volunteers will begin putting up the holiday display later this month, with an opening set for Nov. 19.
In another item delayed from the Sept. 27 meeting, the council will look at a proposal by Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh to amend its rules for conducting meetings, setting a time frame on discussions. Fortenbaugh, who missed the Sept. 27 meeting, said his intent is to make meetings more orderly and efficient while imposing guidelines on council and staff similar to those already applied to the public. Individuals are limited to three minutes for their comments, with a single item limited to 9 minutes of comments.
The revised policy would limit council members to three minutes “for each time they are recognized by the presiding officer,” meaning each time they want to talk.
Another revision specifies council members will not discuss public business with other council members or their constituents while on the council floor, to include electronic communications on personal electronic devices such as cell phones.