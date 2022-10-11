Highland Cemetery arch

In this file photo from 2021 cracks are evident on the north side of the stone archway that leads into Highland Cemetery. The entrance has been blocked from use. Hiring a contractor for the stone arch is on top of the council agenda today.

 File photo

The City Council will take a second look today at a proposal to hire an Oklahoma City firm to repair the historic stone archway at Highland Cemetery.

The proposal, along with requests from Holiday in the Park to add two murals and a concrete foundation for another display in Elmer Thomas Park, will top the agenda when the City Council meets in regular session at 2 p.m. today in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and Southwest C Avenue.

