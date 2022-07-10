City officials have a pretty good idea about what they want to see in a new and improved Ned Shepler Park.
Now, it's time to move forward with funding.
Members of the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority (LETA) have signed off on conceptual designs for the downtown park, which stretches between Southwest 4th and Southwest 5th Streets, south of West Gore Boulevard. The long-time home of May's Arts for All Festival, the tract also has hosted smaller gatherings, provides play space for youth from the Lawton Family YMCA, and has been gaining popularity after the Lawton Farmers Market opened on its east side earlier this year. Already the site of the Bill Crawford/Candice Early statue, the park is the future home of the Celebrating Suffrage monument.
LETA hired the design firm Kimley Horn Associates to craft those conceptual designs, which will be presented to the City Council on Tuesday. The request will be for the council to accept those designs, action that could allow the park upgrade project to move forward. Estimated cost for the outlined work is $1.9 million.
"You can go raise money," said Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski, explaining fundraising efforts will be aided by having actual designs in hand, so people will know what's being planned.
LETA Chairman Jay Burk said Kimley Horn developed those conceptual designs after talking to representatives from the various entities that use the park or have an interest in its location, from the adjacent YMCA, Lawton Public Library and Lawton Farmers Market, to Arts for All and Women that VOTE.
Darran Scott, with Kimley Horn, said the firm looked at two designs before settling on the one presented to LETA last week. It retains many of the key concepts that community supporters wanted, to include a small stage that will incorporate a water feature and an "events lawn," an open area that could host the artists who sell at Arts for All, or provide ground seating for residents who attend an event in the park. The farmers market, envisioned as one of the area's anchors, already is there, as are electrical hookups for food trucks.
Other amenities include a heavy treeline along Gore Boulevard, where an "art walk" sidewalk will be woven. Scott said that walk could serve as a focal point for art displays, but also is being planned as a reading walk (book nooks are situated on the sidewalk's east and west ends). A larger walkway cuts through the park's western edge, now connected to the YMCA, but leading into what city officials call the lower park, the site of the former Wayne Gilley City Hall. Rogalksi and others already have highlighted plans to turn that space into recreational usage at a future date.
But today's concept is focused on the defined area of Ned Shepler Park.
Other amenities include an informal play area for youths from the YMCA who already use the park. Signs will be erected along Gore Boulevard to advertise what is going on, and shade areas will be created to make the park more attractive for people who may be dining from the nearby food trucks. Burk said the events area will be elevated, allowing for an underdrain system to eliminate standing water.
Burk said the project has been a long time in coming.
"It's a waste," he said, of park space that typically hosts only one large-scale event a year.
Burk pointed to the additional space that will be available from the now-vacant city hall site, and additional land that will be available when the city closes and demolishes the City Hall Annex.
Rogalski, a long-time proponent of the idea, said the park upgrade could lead to other good things, saying this potential spark could lead "to a wildfire of activity."
Burk said any work associated with the project wouldn't begin until after the 2023 Arts for All Festival. He also said it is important the park be built as designed.
"If this is going to be our plan to build it, build it and don't scrimp on it, even if that means a year's delay," he said.