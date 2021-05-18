City Council members will hold their third budget workshop today, after considering recommendations to condemn almost 50 properties.
The special meeting will begin at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.
The buildings located in wards across Lawton are part of neighborhood services’ concentrated efforts to rid the city of deteriorating structures, speeding up the process to clean city neighborhoods. Traditionally, the council has looked at “D&D” lists of structures at regular council meetings, but decided last year it would tackle the properties in larger blocks to speed the process of clearing the city’s backlog.
Today’s hearing includes six structures that had been set for the D&D process, until the council delayed action at the request of owners or council members themselves.
In January, the council looked at 41 properties in its first large-scale condemnation process, ultimately deciding to keep about 30 on the D&D list. That designation sets a process into motion that requires an owner to either bring the property up to city building codes or raze it — or the City of Lawton will do it and either bill the owner or set the cost as a lien on the property.
While the process traditionally has been funded in the city’s annual operating budget, the 2019 Capital Improvements Program designated $3.75 million for that work because the council has made it a priority. City Manager Michael Cleghorn said in January the neighborhood services division had a list of at least 500 properties that qualify for D&D, and council members have said the D&D process removes deteriorating structures, while also removing hiding places for vagrants and criminals.
The council will hold a public hearing on each structure on the list to give the owner a chance to plead his/her case, before voting on the D&D designation.
After completing the condemnations, the council will hold its third session dedicated to the 2021-2022 city budget, the document that will guide expenditures and project revenues for the fiscal year that begins July 1. Council members already have said their May 25 meeting will feature a public hearing on the budget, giving residents a chance to make comments. City staff said council members then could vote to set the budget, or continues discussions into June.
In two previous workshops, the council discussed options that include a 1.5 percent increase in monthly city utility rates, based on the increase in the Consumer Price Index in the last 12 months; and 50-cent increases in both the sewer charge and the rolling stock fee. Cleghorn has said the sewer increase will help cover the city’s debt to repay a loan that will fund required upgrades to the city’s wastewater plant. The rolling stock fee will help the city catch up on its backlog of vehicles that must be replaced, officials said.
Other budget highlights include the addition of more than 20 new positions, to help city divisions/departments with their work, and continued restoration of some of the 40 positions cut from this year’s budget due to concerns of severe funding shortfalls because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In all, the $98,349,605 general fund budget is 3.20 percent less than the $101,596,730 budget put into place for the 2020-2021 budget that began July 1, 2020. Most of that reason is due to 65.36 percent cut in funding allocated for capital outlay (or expenditures of equipment), because one-time funding found for last year’s budget won’t continue this year.