Proposals to select a consulting firm to develop the City of Lawton’s new parks master plan and contractors for new residential road projects in the Ad Valorem Road Program will top the agenda when the City Council meets today.
The meeting, which includes sessions of the Lawton Water Authority and City Transit Trust, will begin at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.
Council members will look at a new expenditure for the 2019 Capital Improvements Program when they consider a city staff recommendation to name Halff Associates Inc., Oklahoma City, to craft a comprehensive parks, sports and recreation, trails, and open space master plan. The project is one of the first expenditures proposed from the $10 million allocated in the 2019 CIP for parks and recreation improvements, and city officials have said since last year they need to know where to start before allocating funding.
That’s the rationale for hiring Halff Associates Inc. to develop a master plan for all the city’s recreation-related sites and facilities. The original scope of service was to include recreation at Lakes Lawtonka and Ellworth because past and present city officials have said Lawton could adjust its fee structure to provide a funding source for lakes-related activities that also could be expanded. But, council members indicated earlier this summer they wanted the master plan to first focus on facilities located within the city limits.
Halff’s $208,972 contract is to include a series of meetings and surveys with those outside city government, to include key stakeholders and the general public. It also will include meetings with elected and appointed officials, and creation of master plan steering and technical committees.
Halff’s work will include an analysis of existing facilities, sites and trails, and maintenance issues, as well as an implementation and action plan that will set short-range and long-range improvements, prioritize improvements and funding strategies. The resulting plan will describe recommended improvements in existing and new aquatic and indoor recreation facilities; existing parks; land acquisition; new facility development; and trail development. Cost estimates will include maintenance needs.
Development of the master plan is expected to take a year.
In other business, the council will look at awarding two contracts for new residential street projects associated with the 2017 Ad Valorem Street and Road Program. Voters approved that program to focus exclusively on street/arterial upgrades.
Today, the council is being asked to award contracts for work in northwest and south Lawton.
MTZ Construction Inc. is the recommended contractor for a $2,006,635.66 project to rebuild Northwest 78th Street from Tango Road to Welco Avenue, and Southwest Oakcliff Avenue from Southwest 66th to Southwest 63rd streets. The proposal for concrete paving, slightly above the $1.982 million engineering estimate, has a 425-day completion time.
A.E. Construction is the recommended contractor for a $1,048,476.30 project to rebuild Southwest 7th Street from West Lee Boulevard to McKinley Avenue. That project, to be completed in 240 days, is almost $300,000 below the $1.337 million engineering estimate.
Both projects include road work, sidewalks, utility lines, and driveways.
The council also will meet in executive session on four items, including two related to the FISTA Development Trust Authority, created by the council in August to focus on creation and operation of a Fires Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator (FISTA), a technology park supporting defense contractors working with long range precision fires and air and missile defense Cross-Functional Teams at Fort Sill.
The items include discussion of economic development and possible purchase or appraisal of real property. Discussion is allowed in executive session under the State’s Open Meeting Act; the discussion of economic development includes “information that is considered confidential” with public disclosure potentially violating the confidentiality of prospective business entities. While discussion on the items may occur in executive session, any action taken by the council must be voted on publicly. City officials have said one of the FISTA Trust Authority’s first actions must be finding a site to house the FISTA.
In other business, the council will consider:
• Taking action on two more items in executive session, including a pending investigation under Council Policy 3-3, which refers to investigations of harassment. The policy designates the mayor as the person to investigate harassment complaints against council members, appointed city officials or employees hired by the council. The city manager investigates and takes action on complaints filed against personnel hired by him, which includes all employees but the city manager, city attorney, city clerk and municipal judge.
• Authorizing the staff to file for a grant from the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality under its Oklahoma VW Settlement On-Road Program. The program was established to fund replacement or repowering of older vehicles with newer diesel or alternative-fueled ones. Successful governmental applicants will receive funding to cover 75 percent of the cost of such vehicles, such as the compressed natural gas vehicles (CNG) already in the city’s solid waste collection division.
• As the Lawton Water Authority, approving staff recommendations to award $45,227 worth of agricultural leases for city properties.