A presentation on repairs planned for Rogers Lane and selection of a contractor to design new waterlines for Cache Road will top the agenda when the City Council meets today.
The session, being held a week early to avoid the Thanksgiving holiday the week of Nov. 22, will begin at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.
The presentation from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation and its consultant centers on Rogers Lane, which also holds the designation of U.S. 62 from Northwest 82nd Street to Interstate 44. Freese & Nichols has been developing plans for $5.5 million worth of safety upgrades on the Lawton arterial/state highway, work planned for Fiscal Year 2027 in ODOT’s Eight Year Construction Work Plan. State officials said while the project is set for the 2027 fiscal year, that time could move forward if funding becomes available earlier for upgrades on an arterial that was expanded into a limited access roadway over four phases.
The presentation from Freese & Nichols is expected to highlight improvements and modifications, presented to the council “as a courtesy,” City Engineer Joseph Painter said in his agenda commentary. Officials have not said what that work would be, beyond designating it as safety improvements. ODOT said while the council will be invited to ask questions, the general public will not because the agency will schedule a public presentation and comment period at another time.
Today’s presentation outlines the second project associated with Rogers Lane. ODOT said in October it will make $16 million available for a project that will create a bypass for the west Lawton industrial park by extending Goodyear Boulevard beyond its existing termination point at Cache Road. The new road would loop into Rogers Lane/U.S. 62 to link truck traffic to Interstate 44. Funding for that project is set in the master plan’s 2025 fiscal year.
In other business, the council will look at a proposal from city staff to designate Jacobs Engineering as designer for two Cache Road waterline projects. Public Utilities Director Rusty Whisenhunt said the projects will replace aging waterlines that are breaking, with the $1.1 million design contract funded through the 2019 Capital Improvements Program (CIP).
The first project is 9,000 feet of 36-inch water main between Northwest 40th and Northwest 67th streets. The existing 36-inch main, the primary feed for treated water into west Lawton, is more than 50 years old and has broken numerous times in recent years, Whisenhunt said. City officials said this segment is the priority.
The second project will replace 15,000 feet of waterline from Northwest 40th Street to east of Fort Sill Boulevard, upgrading what is now 8-inch and 10-inch line with 12-inch water main. Whisenhunt said the existing line, also more than 50 years old, does not provide adequate fire flow (meaning, pressure sufficient to fight fires) and has broken numerous times in recent years. This segment will include a 6-foot-wide sidewalk on the south side of Cache Road, east of Northwest 38th Street.
Council members also will consider a recommendation from city staff to set a reimbursement agreement with TDB-BG Lawton LLC, for the cost of installing waterline and sewer main to serve an industrial development project at 1310 Rex Madiera Road in the Airport Industrial Park. The reimbursement, to be made from CIP and the city’s economic development funds, centers on the $730,339.98 cost to install a 12-inch waterline along the road, remove and rebuild a new 12-inch sewer line, and extend the roadway (to include drainage work).
The agreement would have allowed the developer to reclaim up to $750,000, under the terms of a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district created in the Airport Industrial Park. Creation of that district means the city can use the increased sales tax revenue generated by the increased value of the tract to repay the debt.
TDB-BG said it will build a 70,000 square foot build-to-suit warehouse and distribution center for an unnamed occupant, with construction to begin by Dec. 31 under the terms of the agreement.