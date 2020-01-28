Proposals to honor the memory of the late C.H. Brazzel and approve a sidewalk plan setting priorities for work to be funded with sales tax generated by medical marijuana will top the agenda when the City Council meets today.
The regular meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C. However, council members will convene in special session at 5 p.m. and immediately go into executive session for discussions on six female employees who have filed notices of tort claims and charges of discrimination against the city.
Discussions to honor Brazzel follow on the heels of a standing-room-only funeral Saturday at Central Baptist Church, following the Jan. 20 death of a man who had served as Lawton police officer for decades. Brazzel died in a traffic accident southeast of Lawton and Saturday’s funeral marked his “end of shift” after 45 years as a police officer.
Discussions began almost immediately about the best way to honor a man whose contributions to the community and its residents happened in both his duties as police officer and in his private life. According to the agenda commentary, elected officials have been contacted by residents who want to honor Brazzel’s legacy. City officials said those discussions have ranged from naming the new public safety facility after Brazzel, to erecting a statue honoring both Brazzel and his long-time friend Raymond McAlister, who died in January 2018.
In other business, the council will consider approving three priorities for sidewalks that will be built using accumulated sales tax revenue generated by the sale of medical marijuana products.
Council members decided in December that they would designate those funds to sidewalks, as part of an overall plan to increase new sidewalks and repair existing ones throughout the community. Those medical marijuana sales revenues would be designated to Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority, to oversee the projects.
The three priorities total $420,000 worth of work, as cited by Lawton Access Board and city staff. They are: west side of North Sheridan Road, from Rogers Lane to Cache Road (4,335 feet of new sidewalk); south side of Cache Road, from Homestead Drive to North Sheridan Road (1,426 feet of new sidewalk); and south side of West Gore Boulevard, from Northwest 57th Street to Northwest 38th Street (1,742 feet of new sidewalk). Pavement from the new sidewalks will be linked to existing sidewalks.
Council members also will meet in executive session an hour before today’s regular meeting to discuss notices of charges of discrimination (which the city received from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission) and notices of tort claims (a step taken before someone files a lawsuit) from six women who were or are employees of the City Attorney’s Office. The six women allege misconduct by former City Attorney Frank Jensen and said city administrators and elected officials were aware of that misconduct but took no action.
Five of the women — Melissa Clements, Denise Ezell, Kelea Fisher, Kristin Huntley and Megan Loftis — filed their charges in late September and the 90-day period the council has to act on tort claims has passed, which typically means the claims are automatically deemed denied. Julie Snodgrass filed her claims Nov. 19, meaning the 90-day time for action won’t expire until February.
Because the action is listed under personnel, city officials will not comment on it.
Council members also will consider approving a Memorandum of Understanding with the Lawton Economic Development Authority (LEDA), which they have designated as the lead entity to handle the payments due to Republic Paperboard under the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) plan that has been drafted for Republic’s $94 million modernization/expansion plan.
The Republic TIF is one of 13 districts that can be created under a project plan approved by the council in December.
The Memorandum of Understanding, approved by LEDA last week, sets the details of the agreement between LEDA and Republic, concerning the advancement of funding to repay infrastructure allowed under the TIF district plan. A major concern cited by LEDA members is addressed, specifying that LEDA will pay all authorized costs and expenses incurred as a result of the project plan “to the extent sufficient funds are generated by the district.” Because no funds have been generated to date, the City of Lawton has paid and will pay expenses from its economic development fund until the TIF begins generating revenue.
When that happens, LEDA will become responsible for all expenses and will reimburse the City of Lawton for what it has spent.
In other business, the council will consider:
• Meeting in executive session to discuss negotiations for a new 2020-2021 contract with the city’s police union. The council approved a six-year contract with its fire union earlier this month.
• Approving a 50-year lease agreement with Lawton Farmers Market Institute, governing a new building that will become an indoor farmer’s market on the site of what had been Wayne Gilley City Hall on Southwest 4th Street. The agreement sets an annual lease of $10 and makes the building City of Lawton property after it is built. The Farmers Market Institute will maintain the building and use it; the City of Lawton will maintain the grounds and have use of the building as needed.
• Approving the sale of $125,500 worth of city property contained in four park sites: 0.73-acre Woods Park ($500), 4.59 acres in Crosby Park ($25,000), and $50,000 each for the 2.8-acre Council Heights Addition Park and the 3.5-acre Airport Addition Park. Each was sold for the minimum bid and purchased by the same entity: Moore Nouri LLC, Oklahoma City.