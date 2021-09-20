Problems recruiting dispatchers for the City of Lawton’s emergency communications department is prompting city administrators to reorganize the department.
The changes, to include pay increases and a new shift schedule, will be discussed today when the City Council meets in special session. The meeting will begin at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.
Communications is one of several city departments experiencing critical shortages in personnel, something city administrators attribute to a variety of reasons. While the problem worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic, city department heads already were having trouble recruiting for vacant positions, something common in other governmental entities, City Manager Michael Cleghorn has said.
In mid-August, city administrators said they had been using firefighters and former dispatchers to help the E-911 center handle calls. Then, the emergency communications department was 10 dispatchers short, which is why administrators created the “loaned” program to bring in help from other departments, Deputy City Manager Dewayne Burk said. Today, the department is down four telecommunicators.
In the council agenda commentary, Burk and Emergency Communications Director Jessica Carter said the department’s staffing issues were complicated by pay, shift schedules which limit time off, and a lack of “sufficient internal policies,” problems highlighted in an administrative analysis done on all city departments. The two also said those issues were affecting recruitment and the morale of existing employees.
An analysis of similarly-sized departments in other cities and Fort Sill indicates Lawton’s compensation package “was one of the lowest paid,” according to the agenda commentary. Administrators said because Lawton is not located near a metro area, it has a smaller pool of applicants from which to draw.
City administrators said their solution is four-fold: adjust pay to bring it in line with Oklahoma’s top tier cities; replace the existing work schedule with a 2-2-3 system; create a deputy director position to provide additional leadership and help in quality control; and implement a set of policies and procedures to provide direction and “create greater consistency of service.”
The pay adjustment would bring starting salaries for dispatchers to $19 an hour, allowing Lawton to compete with the salaries offered in similar-sized cities, administrators said.
A 2-2-3, 12-hour work schedule would be implemented with four teams, replacing the current three, eight-hour shifts now used. The change means employees would work two or three consecutive days interspersed with two or three consecutive days off; usually, four teams work for two days, get two rest days, followed by three work days. The additional time off was a selling point, city administrators said.
Now, the department rotates three shifts: 7 a.m.-3 p.m., 3-11 p.m. and 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. Six telecommunicators and one shift supervisor are assigned to day and evening shifts, five telecommunicators and a supervisor to the midnight shift. The minimum staffing needed to operate is one supervisor and four telecommunicators. Workers are assigned to different specialties: dedicated call taking, police dispatch, county dispatch, fire and EMS dispatch, dispatch for wants and warrants (for police, animal control), and dispatch for military police (that function moved back to Fort Sill earlier this summer).
The department analysis recommended increasing the staffing in the department while creating dedicated call taking and dispatching roles, meaning eight staff members per shift would be needed. That would require additional staffing in a department that has had 34 dedicated positions since the 2016-2017 fiscal year.
City administrators said there are costs associated with the proposed changes, and they recommend $213,500 be taken from the Cellular Phone System Fund to help pay for the new deputy director, salary increases and shift schedule change. That fund — created by a 50 cent per month fee on cell phones —has a balance of $1.8 million.