An update on efforts to control Lawton’s prairie dog population, changes to parade and gathering permits, and time restrictions for those talking at meetings will top the agenda when the City Council meets today.
The meeting, which will include a session of the City Transit Trust, will begin at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and Southwest C Avenue.
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation will make the presentation on prairie dogs at the request of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, focusing on prairie dog colonies, their ecological impact on the community, why health populations are important “and why non-lethal methods of removal are not effective in some scenarios.”
Elmer Thomas Park has a thriving population of prairie dogs — in terms of sheer numbers — and they have begun spreading to other areas in search of food, to include O.H. Arnold Park to the southeast. While extremely popular with the general public, city officials have complained for decades about the effect prairie dogs have on the park, both on its ecology and to structures within the park that can be undermined by the burrowing animals.
In 2017 and 2018, Lawton obtained permission from the Department of Wildlife to use zinc phosphide products to kill some of the prairie dogs to thin out the population; in previous years, control efforts have included removing the prairie dogs to transplant them elsewhere. There is no recommendation this time from city staff.
Wildlife experts say the prairie dogs thrive in the park because of a lack of natural predators, but their overpopulation also means they are outgrowing their food sources and could become sickly or pests by spreading. Relocation efforts are complicated by the fact Lawton must find someone suitable to take the prairie dogs, then capture them (a method that injects soapy water into the burrow to force them out is stressful and “mortality does occur.”)
Council members also will consider a proposal from Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh, amending a council policy governing procedures for council meetings. The proposal, included under conduct of meetings, specifies “all discussion and debate from City Staff, Council Members and public should have a maximum of three (3) minutes.”
Fortenbaugh said the effort is intended to make meetings more orderly and efficient, while applying a now-existing 3-minute time limit to everyone, not just the general public.
“If they can’t speak for more than three minutes, we shouldn’t either,” Fortenbaugh said, adding his intent is limiting everyone who speaks on an item before the council for consideration to three minutes each, not limiting total discussion to three minutes. “It matches what we do to what citizens do.
“It keeps us more efficient.”
The rules for audience participation also specifies a maximum of nine minutes for each subject.
In other business, the council will consider a recommendation from the Parks and Recreation staff to change requirements for permits that are required for any use outside designed use for streets, alleys, parks and other city property.
Now, city code specifies a permit is required for any use of those areas, something the Parks and Recreation staff said in its agenda commentary “is too restrictive. ...” Staff has proposed changing permit requirements to apply only to groups of more than 25 people, and has amended the definition of “event” to specify a gathering of 25 or more people congregating, standing or moving on a public street, right-of-way, easement, sidewalk, or city owned or controlled property for recreational, celebratory or entertainment purposes.
The revised code sets a three-tiered permitting process: private-minor, private event for up to 100 people; public-minor, public event for up to 500 people; and public-major, events for more than 500 people. Each tier will have its own regulations and approval process, and permit cost will depend on city services being provided, according to the agenda commentary.