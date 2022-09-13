New prairie dog family

In this May file photo a prairie dog family stays close to is burrow in Elmer Thomas Park. The little one seems to be nuzzling the neck of one of its parents. In todays city council meeting the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation will make the presentation on prairie dogs at the request of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, focusing on prairie dog colonies, their ecological impact on the community, why health populations are important “and why non-lethal methods of removal are not effective in some scenarios.”

 File photo

An update on efforts to control Lawton’s prairie dog population, changes to parade and gathering permits, and time restrictions for those talking at meetings will top the agenda when the City Council meets today.

The meeting, which will include a session of the City Transit Trust, will begin at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and Southwest C Avenue.

