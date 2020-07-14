City Council members will discuss moving their regular starting time back four hours, to mid-afternoon, when members meet today.
The meeting, which will include a session of the City Transit Trust, will begin at 6 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.
The proposal, initiated by Mayor Stan Booker and Ward 4 Councilman/Mayor Pro Tem Jay Burk, would set 2 p.m. as the new starting time for regular council meetings, which now are held at 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of most months. If today’s proposal is adopted, regularly scheduled meetings will remain on the second and fourth Tuesdays. The proposal is set to go into effect in 30 days.
Council members have been meeting at 6 p.m. since 1987, when the existing council moved the start time back one hour, from 7 p.m.
City administrators said the proposal would save money while preserving citizen ability to watch council meetings because of digital upgrades that have been implemented for city operations. While those digital upgrades — which include better televising ability — had been planned, the process was accelerated because of steps that were taken to help stem the spread of COVID-19, administrators said.
Council meetings are aired live on the city’s Facebook site (Lawton Oklahoma, City Government) and are available for reviewing within 24 hours of the initial broadcast, city administrators said. City officials said residents will soon have the ability to “skip ahead” to target and listen only to specific portions of a meeting.
In addition, the move would mean a cost savings for the city. Current policy requires attendance by staff members (department heads and others who might have involvement with a specific agenda item being considered by the council, along with security and digital operators) and that attendance “outside of traditional business hours” means overtime for some.
Administrators said the digital upgrades still would give residents the opportunity “to view and participate in the meetings.”
City councils in Oklahoma City, Wichita Falls, Texas, and Dallas hold morning meetings (8:30 a.m. for Oklahoma City and Wichita Falls, 9 a.m. for Dallas). But, city councils in other cities still meet at night, including Duncan (5:15 p.m.), Altus (6 p.m.), Norman (6:30 p.m.), Stillwater (5:30 p.m.) and Tulsa (5 p.m.).
In other business, the council is being asked to support a project by the Greater Lawton Rotary Club and Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority (LETA) to turn Lawton-Fort Sill into what Rotary Club members call the Most Patriotic Town in America. The goal is to place flags on prominent thoroughfares, including one that leads directly onto post via Bentley Gate, during “national flag holidays” such as Armed Forces Day, Memorial Day and Veteran’s Day.
Kelly Harris, a member of the Rotary Club, already has a commitment from LETA to sponsor the placement of flags along north Sheridan Road from Cache Road to Rogers Lane, and is seeking sponsors for other locations, including Cache Road from Interstate 44 to north Sheridan Road; on north Sheridan Road in front of Walmart; and along Gore Boulevard in front of the new public safety facility between Railroad and Larrance streets.
Council approval is required for placement of the flags in medians. The Rotary Club will be responsible for placing plastic sleeves within the medians to hold the flags in place, then placing the flags three days prior to the holiday before removing and storing them two days after the holiday. Harris said the plan is to start with these specific locations, then expand to additional locations in future years.
Council members also will be finalizing designation of hotel-motel tax revenues for the 2020-2021 fiscal year, after agreeing to a new distribution formula. The decision, which will lower the percentage in one category while increasing the percentage to three other categories, still means fewer dollars for everyone. The revenue is generated by a 5.5 percent tax on the rental of hotel and motel rooms in Lawton, but those revenues have fallen sharply because the COVID-19 pandemic means fewer people are booking hotel/motel rooms.
During the budget process, city administrators said they were projecting about half as much tax this fiscal year (or $600,000) and also supported the idea of changing the allocation percentages.
That means the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce and Lawton Economic Development Corporation (LEDC) will split 60 percent of the revenue (the allocation had been 70 percent). The city’s economic development fund will get 15 percent (it had been receiving 11 percent), the tourism fund 18 percent (it had been receiving 14 percent) and LETA 7 percent (it had been receiving 5 percent).
In other business, the council will consider:
• Discussing the status of the COVID-19 pandemic as it relates to Lawton, with a presentation to be made by local health officials. City administrators said Monday that beginning Wednesday, masks must be worn by most people (some exceptions are provided) entering indoor City of Lawton facilities. Masks already are mandated for city employees in most situations.
• Approving an agreement with LEDC, which will allow that entity to use hotel/motel tax revenue and the 2019 Capital Improvements Program for economic/industrial development. LEDC already has an agreement with the city that designates CIP funds for technology park planned for the former Fairmont Creamery.
• As the City Transit Trust, approving the annual cooperative agreement and an agreement for limited funding with the city’s mass transit system. Last year, the city designated $823,217 as its matching share of operating costs for LATS, but this year the CARES Act is providing federal funding equivalent to 100 percent of LATS’ operating costs. That means Lawton doesn’t have to provide matching funds.
• Providing $48,200 in hotel-motel tax funding to community entities: Lawton Farmer’s Market and Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra ($10,000 each); Museum of the Great Plaints ($25,000); and Lawton Heritage Association ($3,200). The funding is tied to efforts that promote and encourage tourism and economic development.