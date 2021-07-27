Proposals to launch the first phase of the Lee Boulevard update and to dedicate sales tax from marijuana sales to beautification work will be discussed by the City Council today at its regular meeting.
The session will begin at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.
Approval of plans and specifications means the council will give city staff permission to solicit bids for what is planned as an extensive upgrade of Lee Boulevard, stretching from the edge of the west Lawton industrial park to almost Interstate 44. This phase is the western portion: 1.975 miles from Southwest 67th to Southwest 95 streets, and is to consist of milling the existing surface and applying a new layer of asphalt, along with other work necessary to improve the arterial.
Engineering estimates place the cost at $4.3 million and while funding in the 2019 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) has been set aside for the work, the city also will use $2 million from a grant awarded in February by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration through the Association of South Central Oklahoma Governments (ASCOG). The funding was designated under the CARES Act Recovery Assistance program and is restricted to Lee Boulevard roadway improvements to improve access to Lawton’s west industrial park, under the terms of the agreement.
The funding must be matched with $5.5 million in local investment, which the city will provide through its 2019 CIP as officials look at improvements for the remaining section of Lee Boulevard. Dennis Alvord, acting assistant secretary of commerce for economic development, said the project will improve Lee Boulevard to support the flow of goods and products in and out of the industrial park, as well as supporting Great Plains Technology Center, which provides workforce training, and allowing better access to health care at Southwestern Medical Center.
The design firm EST Inc. has been tasked with analyzing 7.75 miles of the south Lawton arterial and 2.2 miles of Goodyear Boulevard, the industrial parks primary access, to set necessary road upgrades.
In other business, the council will discuss the sales tax revenue that is being generated by medical marijuana dispensaries in the community.
The council voted in November 2019 to direct creation of a special fund for the sales tax it will receive from that source, with proceeds dedicated to replacing sidewalks and building new ones adjacent to arterials. This year’s budget projects the city will receive $440,000 from sales tax associated with medical marijuana sales, based on 2 percent of the 4⅛ percent of sales tax that goes to the City of Lawton.
Council members, when deciding the designation of funding, said sidewalks have been an on-going issue in terms of location and funding, and dedicating the medical marijuana revenue would give them a source to finance expansion of the sidewalk system to places they are most needed.
Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh has asked for discussion of that policy, centering on the “most efficient way to administer these funds in the future,” according to the agenda commentary. Fortenbaugh’s item also noted beautification “is an important issue as we move into the Summer and Fall.”