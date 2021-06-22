A proposal to set expenditures for hotel-motel tax funding and a possible multi-year contract with city police will top the agenda when the City Council meets today.
The regular meeting begins at 2 p.m., but the council first will meet at 1 p.m. and immediately move into executive session to discuss the police contract before potentially voting on it in open session. Both meetings are set for the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and Southwest C.
The discussion about the hotel-motel tax is a continuation of an item from the June 8 meeting, where some members wanted more information before voting on the allocation of the $1.45 million expected from the hotel-motel tax in the fiscal year that begins July 1. At issue is an existing proposal that would eliminate funding for the Lawton Economic Development Corporation (LEDC), meaning that entity would be funded entirely from the 2019 Capital Improvements Program.
Until this year, the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce and LEDC had shared 70 percent of the revenues generated by what had been a 5.5 percent tax on the rental of hotel and motel rooms. As of May 1, the now 7 percent tax is assessed against the rental of hotel, motel and Airbnb and similar entities. This year, the allocation was cut to 60 percent and it is that allocation that is expected to be carried forward for chamber funding in next year’s hotel/motel tax revenues. While the remaining 30 percent is to be allocated among three other categories, one won’t be the LEDC.
LEDC Chairman Ron Nance and his board question that decision when the entity had been receiving $313,000 annually for activities designed to attract new industry and retain existing ones in the roughly 1,000 acres available in industrial tracts in west Lawton and near Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport. Nance said it is important the LEDC continue to get adequate funding to address economic recruitment, noting Lawton receives significantly less than other economic development entities, even with the CIP funding.
Several council members and Mayor Stan Booker wanted more discussion before the council vote, with Booker noting that with the amount of infrastructure work planned for the west industrial park, “we need to figure out how to get LEDC back into the hotel-motel tax.” Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk, the only “no” vote for tabling the decision at the June 8 meeting, said chamber activities are important to Lawton-Fort Sill, and the council needed to discuss a full-time funding source for LEDC.
Today’s agenda includes the same resolution proposed June 8, allocating 60 percent of revenues to the chamber, 18 percent to tourism, 15 percent to the city’s economic development fund and 7 percent to the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority.
In other business, the council will look at another previously-discussed item: supporting efforts by the Utah-based Recyclops for a private recycling system in Lawton. While the City of Lawton won’t be involved in the effort, it is being asked to support the concept and help sell it to residents who will have to sign up for the service to participate. Council members said in May they wanted more information before making a decision.
Recyclops already is established in almost 100 cities in multiple states, including Oklahoma, and asked the council in May to support their plans to move to Lawton. Officials have said they need at least 100 residents to sign up for the twice-a-month, curbside collection service to make it feasible to come to Lawton at an expected cost of $12 per household.
An agreement that could be signed today — with council approval — specifies Recyclops will pick up all metals and bi-metals; corrugated cardboard and paperboard; newspapers, magazines, catalogs, books, junk mail and office paper; and certain types of plastics. In exchange the City of Lawton would agree to create a page on the city’s website where residents could learn more about curbside recycling and be directed to Recyclops’ site; send out monthly notices for six months, then twice a year reminding utility customers of the option to sign up for curbside recycling; post the information on its social medial channels monthly for the first six months, then twice a year; and encourage city employees to participate.