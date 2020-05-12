Discussion of Lawton’s annual Fourth of July celebration and a change to a funding category in the 2019 Capital Improvements Program will top the agenda when the City Council meets in regular session today.
The meeting, to begin at 6 p.m., will be the first all-digital regular session for the council, although the group held two budget workshops last week that each council member attended via remote videoconferencing. Residents may watch the meeting through the City of Lawton Facebook Page (Lawton Oklahoma City Government)
The discussion about Freedom Fest is a continuation of actions that city officials have been taking as they deal with the COVID-19 pandemic that has prompted the closure of many businesses and community activities. While the City of Lawton has begun a systematic reopening of businesses and of city buildings, it has not yet allowed a community-wide activity.
Several activities that would have been held this spring, to include the Arts for All Festival that normally would have taken place over Mother’s Day Weekend and the Armed Forces Day Parade and activities in Elmer Thomas Park, were canceled in the wake of a pandemic that is prompting governmental entities to limit social interactions to contain the spread of COVID-19. The next major activity slated for Lawton is Freedom Fest, the Fourth of July celebration set for June 27 this year.
The event typically includes children’s activities, music, vendors and a fireworks display that draw thousands of residents. Ward 4 Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Jay Burk, who initiated the discussion on today’s agenda, noted significant funding and staff time go into coordinating, manning and executing the event in Elmer Thomas Park. The event is being brought to the council floor for discussion “Due to public safety and budget concerns that have risen as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic ....”
If council members agree to continue the event, it will be the first major activity held in Lawton since Christmas events held in association with Holiday in the Park.
In other business, the council will consider a request from Burk and Mayor Stan Booker to amend a category within the 2019 Capital Improvements Program (CIP), adding to the economic development category a new designation that would allow “infrastructure and financial support of new and existing retail development and retention in accordance with the city’s retail development policy.” The proposal would allow businesses to seek assistance from sales tax revenue, “including assistance to existing retailers in Lawton being heavily impacted by the pandemic.”
To fund the new category, the $29 million dedicated by ordinance to infrastructure and support of projects that further industrial development would be amended to $28.75 million, allowing $250,000 to be available for the new category. Two-thirds of the council (six) would have to approve the action to rescind the existing resolution and set the new one with the new category into place.
Council members would be tasked with developing the criteria to set eligibility for assistance, similar to criteria adopted in other communities.
During last week’s budget workshop, Brad Cooksey, president of the Lawton Economic Development Corporation, said that entity was working on a small business loan program to designate grants to small businesses that could not secure federal loans in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The goal, he said, is helping such businesses get back on their feet, using a process that Tulsa and Oklahoma City already have implemented.
In other business, the council will consider:
• Meeting in digital executive session to discuss the hiring of a new city attorney. Deputy City Attorney Tim Wilson has been acting city attorney in recent months, after local attorney Bob Ross left the interim city attorney position last year. The city attorney is one of four administrators who work directly for the council, meaning they hire and fire that position. The new attorney would be replacing former City Attorney Frank Jensen, who resigned as city attorney in August 2019 and who retired from the city in March.
• Ratifying the action of City Manager Michael Cleghorn in amending the Lawton City Hall reroofing project, adding $55,839 to the $364,211 project. During the work already under way by Ford Roofing & Sheet Metal Co., the contractor discovered drainage-related work that needed to be done. The existing PVC roof drain line system on the north side of the building was inadequate to carry the volume of rain that fell March 17; the resulting flooding caused extensive damage to offices on the northwest side of city hall. The contract was amended to allow the contractor to replace the roof drain system with five roof drains on the north side and 16 roof drains on the south portion of the building.
• Authorizing Cleghorn to apply for grants to cover expenditures related to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the agenda commentary, a number of federal and state funding sources are available to the City of Lawton following actions by President Donald Trump and Gov. Kevin Stitt in declaring national and state emergencies.