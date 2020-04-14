The City Council will consider a staff recommendation to approve plans and specifications a new water well for the city when members meet in regular session today.
Members will meet in person at 6 p.m. in the auditorium at Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C, using the format adapted in recent weeks that will allow public participation in the meeting while keeping the council safe by following the social distancing guidelines that have become commonplace during the COVID-19 pandemic. That means city administrators typically seated on the council floor will sit elsewhere, so council members will have at least 6 feet between them.
One of the routine items up for approval today is action that would authorize the drilling of a water well in southeast Lawton.
Designated Site K, the well is one of the sites investigated by Garver, an engineering firm hired by the City Council in 2014 at the peak of historic drought to analyze alternate water sources that could supplement raw water supplied from Lakes Lawtonka, Ellsworth and Waurika. While the council agreed to set some alternative water funding in the Capital Improvements Program on the back burner (most notably, a new water treatment plant), members directed the city to continue pursuing the idea of wells, or drilling water wells into the Arbuckle-Timbered Hill aquifer that is under much of Comanche County.
Today’s action would acknowledge that design plans for construction of Site K are done, allowing city staff to proceed with plans to dig the well in J. Henderson Park, located in the Park Addition near the former Park Lane School at Pinewood Drive and Avalon Avenue. The site will be used to conduct the pilot study for treatability of the water from the Arbuckle-Timbered Hills aquifer. Limited wells already drilled into that aquifer indicate the water has a high concentration of fluoride and suspended solids.
Council members also will consider a city staff recommendation to designate additional funding to rebuild Neal Boulevard and Ard Street within the west Lawton industrial park.
Upgrading the east/west Neal Boulevard and the north/south Ard Street was identified as a priority by the Lawton Economic Development Corporation, as it continues work to attract new industry to Lawton. The council voted in November to award a design contract to EST Inc. to design the roadwork, 3,700 feet of Neal Boulevard and 1,800 feet of Ard Street.
The original contract, estimated at $750,000, would have done mill and overlay on the roads, meaning grinding up their asphalt surface and replacing it with new surface. But, designers have said the intersection of the two streets is severely damaged and should be rebuilt, while drainage on Ard Street should be updated. That additional work is taking the estimated cost of the project to $1.75 million.
Additional funding to cover the cost will be taken from the 2016 Capital Improvements Program Industrial Development Funds.
Council members also will discuss the status of the COVID-19 pandemic, as it pertains to the City of Lawton. The item has become a standing agenda item any time the council meets, allowing members to discuss actions that may arise as Lawton and communities across the nation respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Council members had been expected to continue some discussions they began during a special meeting last week, with some additional provisions to go into effect Wednesday. But, Mayor Stan Booker and Mayor Pro Tem Jay Burk have modified some decisions in recent days, including a mandate for residents to wear masks any time they are off their property (although Booker said Friday that city officials still are strongly encouraging residents to wear masks any time they are in public).
City officials also have modified regulations that would have banned hunting and fishing on city-owned properties, instead allowing those who already hold city-issued permits to continue those activities and restricting new permits to residents who live in Comanche County. But, other activities still are banned, including pleasure boating and swimming.
Booker has said the city will continue issuing updates and modifications to the Civil Emergency Proclamation (originally issued March 16) as long as the situation warrants. Council members also will be changing the way they conduct meetings, as city staff works on a method to allow members to attend meetings remotely with either videoconferencing or teleconferencing so they do not have to appear in person in the council chambers. Those meetings will remain accessible to the public, City Manager Michael Cleghorn said.
In other business, the council will meet in executive session on three items, including discussion on tort claims and notices of discrimination filed by six female employees who allege city officials knew about inappropriate behavior by former City Attorney Frank Jensen and took no action. Five of the six claims were filed in late September, meaning the six-month period to act on the notices of discrimination have expired (meaning, they are automatically deemed denied). A sixth employee filed her claim in November, meaning her six-month waiting period has not expired.
A third executive session item comes from former city manager and long-time Public Works Director Jerry Ihler, who retired as city manager in 2019. In a civil claim filed by Ihler’s attorney April 2 in Comanche County District Court, Ihler alleges the City of Lawton changed the date of his retirement, which has affected his total retirement payment.
In his suit, Ihler alleges the city confirmed his hire date as Dec, 4, 1983, for decades and he based his decision to retirement on the resulting annual retirement payment that would be made by the city. Ihler said he was paid based on that 1983 retirement date for two months, before the city changed his retirement amount, cutting it by $8,030.88 a year or $240,926.40 over the course of 30 years. City officials decreased the monthly payment to $11,268.77, rather than the $11,938.01 based on the December 1983 hiring date.