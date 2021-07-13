The City Council will get a look today at the potential components that could be incorporated to Lawton City Hall’s three unfinished floors.
City hall originally was built as Lawton High School (what is today’s south wing, in 1909) before it was converted to Central Junior High, then to Lawton’s seat for municipal government. But, original renovations to the building to change it from a school to a facility for city offices included only the first two floors of the south wing and the first floor of the north wing (built in 1929). Funding hadn’t been available to fund conversion of the third floor of the south wing and the second and third floor of the north wing until the 2019 Capital Improvements Program.
Council members hired MA+ Architects in December to craft conceptual designs, the beginning of conversion of the floors to use for city offices and services that are housed in other buildings, such as information and technology and finance offices housed in the deteriorating City Hall Annex (which also housed Lawton Municipal Court until it moved to the Lawton Public Safety Center in May) and the housing and community development offices housed in the Owens Multipurpose Center. The unfinished space has been used for storage in recent years, although city officials had begun IT-related upgrades on the north wing’s second floor.
City Manager Michael Cleghorn has said moving offices into Lawton City Hall would create a more centralized city office complex for residents while saving money in terms of maintenance and utilities that would haven’t have to be spent on the City Hall Annex. City officials said that building would be demolished after it was vacated.
Cleghorn said earlier this year that the annex’s problems — including barely functioning heating/ventilation/air conditioning systems and cracks in the structure — would cost at least $3 million to repair, about half the estimated cost of finishing conversions in city hall.
City Engineer Joseph Painter said in December that MA+ would work with city divisions to create schematics to outline where relocated offices would be and what they would need to function.
“Then, they would move onto designs,” he said.
The results of those meetings will be outlined for the council today, highlighting plans that would give city hall another 27,600 square feet of functional space.
Those designs also include the long-envisioned formal construction of a landscaped parking lot with LED lighting west of the building, stretching between Southwest B to Southwest C avenues (only half that lot was built), as well as conversion of space in the dome area for storage space. Estimated costs range from $4.5 million for simple conversion, to $7.2 million for alternates that allow repairs/renovation of existing functional space, to include work on the city manager’s complex, renovation of the existing Human Resources Department to house the housing and community development offices, renovations/repairs in the lobby, additional seating in the auditorium and a drive-through area for the water department.
City administrators said meetings were held with city staff “to determine the needs and best location for city offices throughout the building,” and decisions made as a result of those meetings mean some of existing offices will move to new locations.
For example, the city attorney’s complex on the east end of the south wing’s ground floor will move to the south wing’s third floor, along with the Human Resources department now housed on the second floor. While the HR department will be renovated for use by housing and community development, designs show the city attorney complex as empty office space.
In the north wing, the information technology offices and the offices associated with the Finance Department will share the second floor of the north wing, while the top floor of that wing will be come training and office space.