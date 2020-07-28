Proposals to set new allocations for hotel-motel tax revenue and to create a citizens advisory board to work with Lawton police will top the agenda when the City Council meets in regular session today.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.
Finalization of the hotel-motel tax allocations — postponed from the July 14 council meeting — sets into place a decision the council made earlier this year as it wrestled with the 2020-2021 budget. Today’s resolution sets new percentages for categories funded with the tax, decreasing the largest allocation while increasing three others.
But, there still is less revenue for everybody. City administrators say that reflects the fact that fewer people are staying in Lawton hotels and motels because of the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning the 5.5 percent tax is generating less revenue. City officials are predicting the tax will generate $600,000 in the coming year, about half of normal.
Under the new distribution formula, the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce and the Lawton Economic Development Corporation (LEDC) will split 60 percent of the revenue (that allocation had been 70 percent). The city’s economic development fund will get 15 percent (it had been receiving 11 percent), the tourism fund 18 percent (that had been 14 percent) and Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority 7 percent (it had been receiving 5 percent).
In related items, council members will consider agreements to allocate revenue to the chamber ($270,000) and LEDC ($90,000), as well as other entities funded because of work they do to enhance tourism and economic development: Museum of the Great Plains ($25,000), Lawton Farmers Market Institute ($10,000), Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra ($10,000) and Lawton Heritage Association ($3,200). Agreements come with reporting mechanisms requiring the entities to keep the city up-to-date on their activities.
The LEDC agreement isn’t limited to hotel-motel tax revenue. That entity’s board asked the council to increase funding to $706,643.51, as LEDC ramps up efforts to attract and keep industries that bring jobs and dollars to Lawton. The agreement specifies the city will allocate $90,000 to LEDC from hotel-motel tax funds and $616,643.51 from the 2019 Capital Improvements Program. That CIP has a $29 million category for projects that support industrial economic development, which would be the funding sources for LEDC’s revenue request.
Like the chamber, the agreement specifies reporting duties and measurements that the entity is to achieve, including one that specifies 700 jobs to be created over a five-year period, with an average wage of $40,000.
In other business, the council will react to a recommendation to establish a citizens advisory board to work with Lawton Police Department “to find ways to facilitate interaction between the citizens of Lawton and police department,” according to the agenda commentary initiated by Mayor Stan Booker. It’s the second item in recent months to address citizen issues; a council study committee is creating the criteria and soliciting members for a Race Relations Commission which is to act in an advisory capacity to the mayor, while also addressing needs in the community.
The citizens advisory board has been suggested by citizens as a way to work with city police, according to the agenda commentary. Its goals include increasing the public’s trust in the police department and increasing participation by residents. Police Chief James Smith worked with community members to create a rough draft that could serve as a policy, should the council accept it today.
That draft policy creates an independent board working in partnership with the police department, with ethnic and cultural organizations to be asked to submit recommendations for a body with seven voting members, along with representatives from the council, police department and Fort Sill acting in advisory capacity. As outlined in the draft, members would be permanent residents of Lawton who are property owners or work in or maintain a business in Lawton.
The council also will be asked to support a fundraising effort coordinated by the WOMEN that VOTE! Arts Corporation to place a statue, four benches, lighting and landscaping in Ned Shepler Park, celebrating the efforts of the nation’s women to bring women and others the right to vote. Initially conceived as a monument to the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, supporters say the monument will celebrate strong women who focused on voting rights and other civil rights issues, fights that remain relevant today.
Supporters anticipate raising $120,000 to completely fund the three-phase project, which is expected to begin in August with dedication of lighting and electrical work before moving to the benches (in 2021) and the bronze statue itself by Tulsa sculptor Denise Ford. Council members are being asked to approve installation of the monument in a city park.
In other business, the council will consider:
• Meeting in executive session on three items, including a request from LEDC to discuss “the possible purchase or appraisal of real property” and matters “pertaining to economic development.” Public disclosure of the details “would violate the confidentiality of prospective business entities,” according to the agenda commentary. Oklahoma’s Open Meetings Act allows governmental entities to discuss property acquisition in executive session, but requires any action taken by the council to be done by a vote in open session. Other executive session items include the semi-annual review of Municipal Judge Nathan Johnson and an update on negotiations for a possible amendment to the contract between the city and its firefighters.
• Approving conceptual designs of a traffic signal light that McKee Enterprises LLC wants to erect on Cache Road, at Northwest 50th Street. The developer is interested in vacant commercial property in the 4800 block of Cache Road, but said a signal light is crucial because of the speed and amount of traffic on Cache Road (the west Lawton site is near where Cache Road branches into Quanah Parker Trailway). If approved, the developer would pay all associated costs, but indicated it will seek reimbursement through the city’s economic development fund.