Funding to pay for the cleanup of debris from October’s ice storm and for the next round of city roads funded through the ad valorem program will top the agenda when the City Council meets today.
The session will begin at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.
Council members will spend part of the meeting acknowledging the effects of an Oct. 27 ice storm that caused massive damage to trees/branches across Lawton. City officials already have created programs to help residents clean up the mess and City Manager Michael Cleghorn is asking to designate up to $300,000 from the Emergency Fund to cover that cost.
Specifically, the city is preparing to pick up debris at residences under a curbside bulk cleanup effort and establish a site on the east side of Elmer Thomas Park beginning Wednesday to serve as a community site for residents to deposit their woody debris, rather than hauling it to the city landfill. City administrators said it will take at least a month to clean up the woody debris, with the cost of using contractors and city employees working overtime estimated at $150,000 to $300,000.
Guidelines for expenditures from the emergency fund include responses to a federal, state or local emergency, a designation that Gov. Kevin Stitt already has made. Cleghorn’s agenda item stated that should the City of Lawton receive federal reimbursement for costs related to the ice emergency, those funds would reimburse the Emergency Fund.
City officials said last week curbside pickup from residences could take up to 40 days to complete. Residents also may haul their wood debris to the city landfill without paying dumping fees, or take the debris to the Elmer Thomas Park location once that site is operational, also without fee.
City administrators also are preparing to move into the next phase of the Ad Valorem Streets Improvement Program, by designating a new round of General Obligation Bonds. Bids are being taken from financial institutions through 11 a.m. today for the next round of bonds, $4.59 million that will fund a new list of priorities, including street work in each of the city’s council wards. The city’s financial adviser will analyze proposals today, for presentation of the winning bid to the council at its meeting.
Those nine-year General Obligation Bonds will be repaid via revenue generated by the city’s share of annual ad valorem taxes. When the council crafted the $55.3 million program, members specified funding would be spent on residential streets and arterials, with each council ward designated about $2 million. Other work will be done on a priority basis.
Those priorities may be helped by a pavement analysis the council also will consider.
The proposal would direct city staff to seek Requests for Proposals from contractors that could perform pavement condition assessment and data collection services. That data would include cracking, rutting, roughness, distortions and base conditions, collected via 3D laser scanners and deflection testing equipment. The data would be used to assign pavement condition index numbers to all city streets, a rating that would help city staff determine which streets have funding priority from the ad valorem program, as well as the $28 million designated in the 2019 Capital Improvements Program, $18 for improvements to arterials and $10 million for maintenance and preventive maintenance.
In other business, the council will consider accepting a grant from the Development Finance Authority Public-Private Partnership Military Infrastructure Pool for the Lawton/Fort Sill P3 Water Resiliency Project (water wells).
City officials said they were notified in August that Lawton was approved for an $8.4 million Department of Defense Grant, funding Lawton will apply toward its $42 million groundwater supply project. That project — which will give the city alternative water sources beyond lakes Lawtonka, Ellsworth and Waurika — includes drilling water wells in the southeast quadrant of the city, then building the system to convey that groundwater to a new water treatment facility. Components of that project are included in multiple Capital Improvements Programs, including the one passed by city voters in 2019.
The project is a concern to the Department of Defense because Lawton is the sole raw water sources for Fort Sill, and Lawton has been plagued by drought in recent years. That drought is the reason city officials hired Garver LLC to study alternative water sources, to include wells.
In other business, the council will consider:
• Approving its list of meeting dates for 2021. Those meetings will be held at 2 p.m., under a change the City Council approved in August.
• Amending city code to allow electric fences to be used under specific circumstances for security and alarm purposes within C-5 General Commercial District zoning and all industrial zoning districts. Now, such fences are allowed only on farmland within the city limits. The amended code comes with requirements, to include: at least 6 feet away from any public street right of way or sidewalk; may not exceed 12 volts of direct current; must be surrounded by non-electrical perimeter fence or wall at least 4 feet high; and be clearly identified with warning signs every 50 feet.