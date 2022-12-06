Lake Ellsworth Dam

Streaming water covers the spillway of the Lake Ellsworth dam earlier this year, releasing water from a full lake. That spillway sustained significant damage from prolonged flooding in 2015, and City Council members are expected to complete work today on a funding process that will allow some repairs to begin.

 File photo

City Council members are expected to make decisions today on a site for the new mass transit transfer center and on federal funding to help cover repairs to the Lake Ellsworth dam.

The meeting will begin at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.

