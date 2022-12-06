City Council members are expected to make decisions today on a site for the new mass transit transfer center and on federal funding to help cover repairs to the Lake Ellsworth dam.
The meeting will begin at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.
It is in their capacity as the City Transit Trust that council members will be briefed on sites proposed for what will be the Lawton’s first indoor transfer center. Trustees are expected to select a site, then direct city staff to begin the process to select a design firm to create conceptual and construction designs for what will actually be two complexes: a transfer center, a site that will provide indoor amenities such as seating, ticket sales and restrooms/break area for bus drivers, along with parking for buses; and a complex that will house maintenance, storage and administrative functions.
A transportation committee, working with city staff and officials with LATS operator Hendrickson Transportation Group, initially recommended two sites on Railroad Street: Between Southwest A and Southwest B avenues for the transfer center; and a tract at Southwest D Avenue for the maintenance, storage and administrative complex. Opposition from residents and business owners in the area prompted a second site that city staff said seems to have better council support: the West Gore Boulevard median between Southwest 3rd and Southwest 6th streets.
LATS General Manager Ryan Landers has said city officials must select a site before design plans can proceed.
Acting as the Lawton Water Authority, council members will look at another issue that has been pursued by city staff: funding that will allow the city to begin an estimated $24 million repair project for the spillway of Lake Ellsworth. That spillway was damaged by flooding rains in 2015 and what initially was thought to be damage to the concrete now is known to include damage under the spillway.
Lawton has been identified as a recipient of $10 million from State of Oklahoma-designated American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money for the work, but city staff also is looking at another $1 million through the competitive ARPA Dam Grant program. City staff said design work on the dam project is completed and because repairs are estimated at $24 million, has recommended the work be done in two phases “to make use of available funding.”
Today’s action includes a resolution to the Oklahoma Water Resources Board authorizing the ARPA grant and for a High Hazard Dam grant.
In other business, the council will receive an update on the work Halff Associates is doing to create a master plan for lakes Ellworth and Lawtonka. Halff already has created an overall recreation master plan, and now is working on the lakes master plan as well as master plans for Elmer Thomas Park and for the city’s aquatics facilities.
The lakes plan, which includes an analysis of existing facilities, is expected to contain recommendations for recreational upgrades at both lakes. Tenants of Lawtonka’s School House Slough concession are carefully watching the process because of plans by the city to take over operations when the existing concessionaire ends his long-time contract Dec. 31. Deputy City Manager Dewayne Burk said last week tenants will receive leases from the City of Lawton until decisions are made about the concession.
Burk also said the process has been slowed by the overwhelming response of lake users who attended a public meeting earlier this year to provide input. That data is being incorporated into Halff’s work, administrators said. Halff is expected to provide a timeline for completion of the plan.
Council members also will consider a request from the Comanche County Industrial Development Authority (CCIDA) to annex 160 acres at Bishop Road and Southwest 112th Street, south of West Lee Boulevard. The north half of that tract, directly south of the Goodyear plant, already is in the city limits, city officials said.
The request comes with a recommendation for I-4 Heavy Industrial District zoning, the least restrictive of industrial zoning. If approved, the rezoning — which would go into effect immediately — would be for one year. Within that year, the land must go through a process for permanent rezoning. CCIDA members discussed the property in executive session in August, but have not commented publicly on its use, which is expected to be for an industrial project announced earlier this summer.