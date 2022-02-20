City Council members will act on a recommendation from Mayor Stan Booker on Tuesday to create a trust authority governing youth sports and facilities.
The nine-member Lawton Youth Sports Authority will include two council members, as well as the three Lawton businessmen who initiated the idea of an indoor youth sports complex that will be funded, in part, by the 2019 Capital Improvements Program (CIP).
The proposal on Tuesday’s council agenda was initiated by the council in late October, when members directed the city’s legal staff to craft a trust indenture creating a public trust. That trust is keyed into a plan by city leadership to invigorate sports in Lawton, bringing back money they say is lost because youths and their families participate in sports in other cities. Both those goals are included in the duties identified in the trust indenture crafted by city attorneys.
Council members indicated in October that the facilities to be managed by the trust authority could include the indoor youth sports complex that will receive up to $8 million in CIP funds, to be matched with private donations and grants to fund construction of a complex near Lake Helen in Elmer Thomas Park.
Brian Henry said in October that he, Hossein Moini and Albert Johnson Jr. (the initiators of the youth sports complex idea) have looked at other communities to see what they have done in terms of youth sports, and setting the management of the city’s sports complex is the next logical step in that plan to reinvigorate Lawton’s programs. Henry said every community the men talked to use outside entities to oversee their sports programs.
“We believe we need to and can do better with this,” Henry said, of a proposal supporters say will bring back families who are sending their children to other communities because Lawton is without a sports program.
Henry, Moini and Johnson are among the nine initial members of the trust authority. The indenture also identifies six other members: Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh, Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren, Lawton Chamber of Commerce President Krista Ratliff, local attorney Steve Coleman, local insurance agent Clint Powell, and Carey Monroe, director of events management at Cameron University’s CETES.
The trust indenture specifies two members must be sitting council members, and at least six members must be Lawton residents (a requirement not applicable to the initial nine trustees). The director of the Parks and Recreation Department will serve as an ex officio (non voting) member.
The trust indenture also specifies 14 specific purposes of the trust, with the 16 specific duties and powers cited for trustees incorporating those purposes. They include:
• Promote, create and grow youth sports opportunities in Lawton by administering a diverse set of programs that foster increased participation in athletics.
• Maintain fields, courts and other athletic facilities and equipment.
• Attract state and national youth athletic events to Lawton.
• Acquire, establish, develop, construct, enlarge, improve, extend, maintain, equip, furnish, provide, supply, hold, store and administer any and all property, rights, privileges, immunities, benefits and any other thing of value to further the trust’s purposes. Also, to negotiate for the purchase or procurement of properties, buildings and other things; as well as finance and enter into contracts.
• Lease, rent, furnish or provide property, buildings, improvements and facilities for activities and operations.
• Administer, manage, invest and expend funds coming in as revenue or otherwise, for the payment of debts incurred by trustees on behalf of the authority. Also, to pay costs and expenses.
Trustees, who will serve without compensation, may employ a director to manage the trust’s facilities and to conduct business. That director, in turn, may employ other subordinate employees. The City of Lawton is to be the beneficiary of the trust, the provision included in all trust authorities created by the city (such as the FISTA Development Trust Authority).
Council members have not said when the trust authority will begin its work.