A three-member City Council committee will set the guidelines that will create a City of Lawton race relations committee.
The full council made the decision Tuesday as part of an effort to enhance dialogue and continue clear communications in an era with rising racial tensions, said Mayor Stan Booker, who proposed the agenda item creating the committee.
“We have the most racially diverse community in the state,” he said, explaining that members of the various parts of the Lawton-Fort Sill community have met in recent weeks and came up with the idea of a race relations committee “to keep the conversation going.”
Booker called it proactive behavior.
He said the community’s diversity should be reflected in that race relations committee, but it is council members who will establish the membership and guidelines under which the new committee will be formed. Booker said he envisions a committee similar to the Mayor’s Commission on the Status of Woman, a group that provides information and recommendations on issues of concern to the mayor but also works independently on issues that members have identified.
“This group can do that, too,” Booker said, adding the new committee should be comprised of representatives of various organizations within the community to ensure a broad perspective.
The council’s own policies give members the ability to create committees, and among the guidelines is determining whether the committee will be comprised of council members only, citizens only or a blend of both groups. Booker’s recommendation was a blended membership of city and community.
The council also accepted his recommendation to appoint Ward 7 Councilwoman Onreka Johnson, Ward 5 Councilman Allan Hampton and Ward 1 Councilwoman Mary Ann Hankins as a study group to define the race relations committee, then bring that recommendation to the full council for action. Booker said he chose those three council members because they have backgrounds in social sciences.
“This really needs to be done,” said Johnson, adding she sees peaceful events turning into peaceful partnerships. “We have to provide a bridge of communication.”
Hampton, accepting the appointment, said the mayor needs to be a member of any committee ultimately created by the three-member council study group, explaining the mayor is the only city official elected citywide (council members are chosen by voters in their specific wards).
City officials said Lawton already has had at least three peaceful demonstrations/gatherings and had plans for at least two more this weekend, a contrast to violent actions in other cities across the country. In his agenda commentary, Booker said he sees the committee as helping to build and maintain community partnerships, something city leaders already identify as an important issue.
The council study committee is expected to return with its recommendation in two weeks.