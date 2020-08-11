A proposal to set up a study committee to select a new site for the city’s mass transit transfer center will top the agenda when the City Council meets today in what will be its last evening meeting for at least three months.
The meeting, which includes a session of the City Transit Trust, will begin at 6 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C. Beginning with the Aug. 25 meeting, the council will meet at 2 p.m.
It is as the City Transit Trust that council members are being asked to establish a committee to review sites proposed by Hendrickson Transportation Group, operational manager for LATS. The full council agreed last summer with a recommendation from one of its study committees that the Lawton Police Department site was not appropriate for the new transfer center, and LATS’ new operational manager was tasked with identifying new potential sites in downtown Lawton.
A study approved and funded by the council in 2017 had researched downtown sites then recommended the police station site for a new indoor transfer center to replace the long-time outside transfer center on Southwest B Avenue, between Southwest 4th and Southwest 5th streets. That site was established as a center where the city’s fixed route buses pass once every hour during normal operational hours, but it has only limited facilities, including two glass enclosures where passengers can wait for buses.
City and LATS officials have long wanted an indoor facility that would offer a break area for drivers and amenities for passengers. But, while the council voted in December 2017 that the police station would be the site — that building is to be demolished after Lawton Police Department moves into the new public safety facility later this year — some council members and community members said last year the site was no longer suitable because of its proximity to the Lawton Farmers Market. That entity will be building an indoor site in the parking area north of what had been the old city hall, located west of the police station.
Critics said the buses and traffic would conflict with the Farmers Market site, and they won council approval to search for a new site in the downtown area. Supporters of the police station site said the Federal Transit Administration awarded grant money to fund construction of what was estimated as a $1.3 million transfer center, with grant funds contingent upon a downtown location. Supporters also say LATS’ fixed routes are timed to the downtown transfer center and a site too far away from the Southwest B Avenue location will mean routes will have to be retimed.
Today’s action asks the council to consider the sites that Hendrickson Transportation Group has identified, selecting one to be considered by the full council. The new center is to be funded, in part, by $2.5 million identified in the 2019 Capital Improvements Program, according to the agenda commentary.
In other business, the council will consider authorizing city staff to work with the “appropriate trust authority” on financing for $1.675 million worth of equipment needed for a monthly curbside bulk pickup program the city plans to implement when residents are reduced to once-a-week trash collection later this year.
The decision to adopt once-a-week residential collection service was made as a cost-saving measure in this year’s budget, but council members also agreed to implement a new program to give residents bulk collection once a month, rather than the twice a year free service now provided. The plan requires new equipment: specifically, three new grapple/hook hoist trucks (estimated cost of $275,000 each) and four rear load solid waste collection trucks ($212,500 each).
The equipment must be ordered now because it has a six to nine month delivery time, but to make that happen, the city would need short-term financing to cover the total cost now. Funds generated by the 2019 CIP would repay the debt. Because the council cannot obligate the city beyond one year, one of the city’s trust authorities would be designated to secure that debt.
In other business, the council will consider:
• Meeting in executive session to conduct the semi-annual review of City Manager Michael Cleghorn.
• Approving a new responsibilities and code of conduct for council members, to include a new social media policy that sets guidelines for council members who post online comments. Council members initially considered the policy, proposed by Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren, in June, but decided they wanted a review committee to look at the document first. The policy is being resubmitted today with no changes, according to the agenda commentary.