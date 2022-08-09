Proposals to increase some sports fees and allocate federal funding as incentives to fill empty city staff positions will top the agenda when the City Council meets today.
The session will begin at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.
The proposal from the city’s Parks and Recreation Department would add adult softball registration fees (omitted when the city updated fees earlier this year after increasing almost all by at least 15 percent), but also will take action “reorganizing and simplifying” athletic field fees.
The fees are important because adult softball registration is now open for city teams. City officials said the adult softball fees will remain the same as they were last year: $215 per team for fall registration and $385 per team for spring registration. Fall is defined as July through October; Spring as April through June, and spring fees are higher because more games are played, city officials said.
The real change comes with athletic field rental. According to the agenda commentary provided by Parks and Recreation Director Christine James, the rate increase follows administrative efforts to better cover the cost of staff time, equipment and utilities. The proposal before the City Council would set one fee “regardless of location or use.”
While the current fees range from $25 per hour to $74.75 per field, the new rentals would be $50 per hour per field (with a two-hour minimum), regardless of complex. Additional fees would be attached for lights and field prep. The light fee would be $25 per hour (two-hour minimum); field prep setup (to include striping and dragging) would be $75 per field reserved; and application of Diamond Dry would be $50 per field.
City administrators said last year they wanted to adjust all fees charged by the City of Lawton to better reflect the cost of providing services and goods. Almost all fees have gone up by 15 percent, but some have been increased more. Parks and Recreation officials have said some fees related to that department still are under review.
Council members also will consider a recommendation from the Human Resources Department to provide incentives to new hires of up to $7,500, to help city departments fill empty positions.
City Manager Michael Cleghorn said Monday the city has about 100 vacant positions spread in throughout departments; in his agenda commentary, Human Resources Director Craig Akard said while the city has hired 84 new employees since Jan. 1, it has lost 91 employees. City administrators said some positions have been empty for months without qualified applicants applying for them, while other positions are difficult to fill because of licensing or certification requirements.
Using funds provided to Lawton under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), administrators are recommending incentives ranging from $1,000 to $7,500, depending on the position being filled. That would include up to $1,000 for general employees (part-time would receive $500); $1,001 to $2,500 for exempt general employees up to GE 14, police officers and firefighters; $2,5001 to $5,000 to exempt employees GE 15 through GE 17 and non-deputy or direct executive positions; and $5,000 to $7,500 for exempt executive level deputy director and director positions. GE is a classification on the employee pay scale.
In other business, the council will act on a proposal to honor former Councilman Keith Jackson by naming a road accessing Eastside Park in his honor.
Jackson left his position as the Ward 2 councilman earlier this year due to term limits, but his total years in multiple terms as representative for Ward 4 and Ward 2 total 22, making him Lawton’s longest-serving council member. A lifelong resident of East Lawton, Jackson was instrumental in creation of Eastside Park near MacArthur High School and the Grandview Sports Complex near Eisenhower High School. He also was deeply involved in youth and adult sports for decades, and was instrumental in the creation of Freedom Festival, Lawton’s annual Fourth of July celebration.
Council approval would designate the entrance drive into Eastside Park from East Gore Boulevard as the Keith Jackson Parkway.