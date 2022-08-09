Tossin' the disc

In this file photo from May Sam Phillips holds his form after sending his frisbee sailing towards its target while enjoying a round of disc golf at Elmer Thomas Park with J.P. Lewis and Andrew Banfield. City Council members will be discussing a master plan for the park today, which could add new activities.

 Scott Rains/staff

Proposals to increase some sports fees and allocate federal funding as incentives to fill empty city staff positions will top the agenda when the City Council meets today.

The session will begin at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.

