Proposals to spend Capital Improvements Program funds on electrical upgrades and a west Lawton arterial will top the agenda when the City Council meets today.
The session will begin at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.
Electrical upgrades planned for Elmer Thomas Park, to be funded through 2015 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) recreation improvement funds, will allow Lawton’s annual Christmas light display to expand. The proposal from Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk, who also chairs the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority (LETA), would designate up to $150,000 for electrical upgrades needed along the east side of Northwest 6th Street within Elmer Thomas Park, allowing more lights and holiday-themed displays to be placed there.
Now, Holiday in the Park is centered on Northwest 3rd Street within the park’s east side, but Burk said Holiday in the Park organizers already have spent $65,000 in hotel-motel tax funding on new lights and displays, which will be matched with a lighted tunnel that LETA has purchased for the display. The problem: the existing electrical infrastructure cannot support the expanded lighting. That’s the reason for a two-phased plan to upgrade the electrical system.
Phase I, to be completed by Nov. 20, will include 20 pedestals, placed 50 feet apart, along the east side of Northwest 6th Street, from an area adjacent to Museum of the Great Plains to the road’s junction with Northwest 3rd Street in the park’s interior. Phase II, to be done at a future date, will install 21 pedestals on the west side of the street. To complete the project in a timely manner, the city would use the State of Oklahoma’s Office of Management and Enterprise Services construction process.
In another CIP-funded project, the city engineering department is asking the council to approve an agreement with EST Inc. to craft design plans for upgrade of Southwest 38th Street, from West Gore Boulevard south to Bishop Road. The project on the badly-deteriorating street would include rehabilitation or reconstruction of 2 miles of road surface, with work assigned to EST to include collecting topographic, utility, boundary and traffic counts; doing geotechnical investigations and pavement recommendations; evaluating drainage areas and doing hydraulic analysis; and completing other work that would allow the firm to prepare construction plans.
EST also would handle project management as part of the $406,770 contract to be considered by the council.
EST already is working for the City of Lawton, with projects to include analysis and design plans for the West Lee Boulevard upgrade from the west industrial park to Interstate 44, and road work within the industrial park, to include design plans for an industrial bypass linking Goodyear Boulevard to Interstate 44 by way of Rogers Lane. Funding for the Southwest 38th Street project will come from 2016 CIP funding.
The council also will consider amending its long-standing contract with Garver LLC, allowing that firm to provide final designs for a new SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition) system for the Medicine Park and Southeast water treatment plants, and the city’s water distribution system. Garver has been doing water-related engineering and design work for the City of Lawton since 2014, when it was hired to do a feasibility study on alternate water sources.
Here, the $967,900 contract will direct Garver to handle final designs, bidding, engineering programing service and construction administrative services for a new system to oversee the city’s drinking water-related systems. An earlier amendment directed Garver to do the engineering evaluation associated with those designs, focused on the treated water systems as well as the city’s wastewater treatment plant, including recommendations for improvements and prioritized schedule of work.
Conceptual designs created in that earlier phase will be expanded here to include a new radio telemetry system, programmable logic controllers hardware at both water plants, new remote terminal unit panels at remote sites, and intrusion detection improvements. Funding for the work will come from the 2019 CIP.
The work is part of the city’s overall plan to strengthen and modernize its digital capability.