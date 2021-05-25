City of Lawton officials are looking at the idea of raising lake recreational fees, possibly as soon as this weekend.
While a plan to set a park entrance fee wouldn’t occur until fall, city staff is ready to increase camping fees for the Memorial Day Weekend, if City Council members approve the idea today.
The overall proposal is one the council and its recreation-related commissions have been weighing in recent years as they debate the fact that costs associated with operating recreational activities at Lakes Lawtonka and Ellsworth far outpace revenues collected from user fees. In addition, the council, along with members of the Parks and Recreation Commission and Lakes and Land Commission, have discussed expanding recreational opportunities at the lakes, something that isn’t possible now because of limited funding.
During a recent discussion of a parks master plan, Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren cited some of those long-range plans as part of the council’s reasons for focusing on lakes through a future Capital Improvements Program. But, council and commission members also have said the city must review its existing fees because they need to more accurately reflect the cost of providing services.
Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Temple said the proposal reflects upgrades city staff already is planning for its day use area and campgrounds, to include installation of a Wi-Fi system and remote kiosks to take credit/debit card payments (lake users could not pay with cash).
Temple said that, with council approval, those camping fees could go into effect for Memorial Day, the official start of summer. The park entrance fee wouldn’t be implemented until September or October, giving the city time to explain the new policy and lake users time to get used to the idea.
“Our intent is to walk into this slowly,” Temple said, adding the city also must complete the automation process by purchasing the payment kiosks and the gate system that will limit entrance into the Lake Lawtonka Recreation Area.
He said the decision is a measured one that city administrators and commission members reviewed thoroughly.
“It was not taken lightly on our side,” he said, of a decision that is prompted, in large part, because of maintenance and expansion issues that can’t be addressed. “We want to make it much more beautiful than it is.”
Part of the problem with lake plans is that the revenue isn’t there, city officials said.
According to an analysis, existing fees brought in $199,575 in Fiscal Year 2019 and $219,555 in Fiscal Year 2020, with $114,653 generated for the current fiscal year. If new rates had been in effect, those fees would have generated $598,725 in Fiscal Year 2019 and $658,665 in Fiscal Year 2020.
The lakes division’s budget is projected at $517,389 for Fiscal Year 2021, for the costs associated with operating the lakes, to include its six full-time employees (lake rangers are funded through the police uniform division). The division supplements its maintenance work through federal and state grants (today’s agenda includes acceptance of a $78,876 reimbursement grant from the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, covering 75 percent of the cost of replacing the Collier’s Landing boat dock).
While grants provide some funding, city officials have said there is no additional money for adding amenities that could make the lake more attractive to more users, such as recreational boating areas. The city also has to be able to maintain what it has in place, to include repairing boat docks and broken picnic tables.
“It’s an expense,” Temple said.
Automating the system, as the State of Oklahoma already has done for its parks, is more efficient and cost effective, he said.
The system would mean charging each vehicle $10 (there is no cap on the number of people who could be inside), with vehicles limited to entering through the Granite Pointe gate (two other gates will be closed). Kiosks would be placed inside that gate, with one each designated for those going to the campgrounds or the day use area. The $10 fee would be paid by everyone; those wanting to camp would pay additional fees. But those camping fees would apply only to preferred and standard campsites; those doing tent (primitive) camping would only pay the $10 entrance fee.
Temple said the end result will be an expanded funding source that the council could dedicate to lakes improvements.
“People who are using the facility are paying for the facility,” he said.