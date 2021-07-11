City of Lawton administrators are asking the City Council to approve changes in trash collection requirements, to include imposing new fees.
The amendments to city code, to be considered Tuesday, come three months after Lawton implemented a change in trash collections that took residential household collections to once-a-week (it had been twice-a-week for decades) while adding a once-a-month curbside bulk collection option. The net result: more than 1,000 tons of bulk debris picked up in Lawton neighborhoods in April and May.
But, there have been some problems with the system, to include residents who are not following the rules set for bulk collections, as well as those who don’t follow regulations already in city code. Public Works Director Larry Wolcott said some issues are being resolved as residents become better educated, with the two biggest problems remaining the amount of bulk debris set out (the limit is 4 cubic yards, about the size of two refrigerators) and placement of debris in places it shouldn’t be (under trees, near vehicles or on top of water and gas meters, for example).
“As we are completing our third complete month of this program, we are starting to see bulk item replacement improve and bulk sizing more in accordance with the 4 cubic yards that our program was designed for,” Wolcott said, adding the new regulations and associated penalties are designed to ensure uniform compliance.
The proposed changes tackle multiple problems:
• Existing code said one polycart is provided to each residential single- and double-family utility customer (additional polycarts may be leased for a fee) and those carts must be placed in an obstacle free area with no obstructions within 5 feet. The change: because carts improperly set out require manual adjustment before they can be dumped, a $4 cart relocation fee will be assessed on the customer’s utility bill.
• The same $4 cart relocation fee will apply to polycarts that remain at the curb beyond the hours already set in city code. Carts may be set out no earlier than 5 p.m. the day before collection and no later than 7 a.m. the day of, and must be removed from curb no later than 8 p.m. the day of collection. City employees will move carts they see at the curb outside those hours to the front edge of the residence or garage, and leave a tag with a fee assessed.
• City code already states polycart lids must be completely closed while being stored or while set out at the curb for collection. The change: overloaded carts containing debris that extends above the rim, preventing lid closure, will be assessed a $7 overloaded cart fee. Drivers will remove the excessed bagged refuse, dump the remainder, then reload the excess bagged refuse into the cart.
• Only household trash may be placed inside the polycart. The change: anything placed outside the cart “or in a manner not authorized by city code” will be abated as a nuisance or serviced as an overloaded cart, meaning a $23 premium cart or premium bulky waste collection fee.
• Commercial and industrial utility accounts will not be collected on city holidays. Residential and multifamily refuse collection services may be conducted on holiday or may be rescheduled by the city as necessary to continue a minimum collection of once per week.
For curbside bulk debris:
• City code already limits collection to a maximum of 4 cubic yards per month. The change: fees will be assessed for any additional residential bulky waste set out beyond 4 cubic yards, at $10 per cubic yard, to a maximum of 8 cubic yards.
• Because bulky materials set out in excess of 8 cubic yards “significantly delay overall collection services,” it may not be collected on the regularly scheduled day but shall automatically be arranged to be collected at the city’s convenience. It will be subject to the new $23 premium bulky waste rate.
• City code already allows bulky waste to be set out up to three days before collection. The change: placement any other time will result in a premium bulky collection fee.
Other new provisions specify that refuse left at residences without active city utility accounts will be abated as a nuisance, a process that allows the city to assess a lien against the property to recover its cost.
New provisions also would limit house side residential polycart service to disabled residents. The specialty service already available allows residents to pay an additional fee for solid waste drivers to pick up the polycart from the side of the house, rather than requiring curbside placement. In the agenda commentary, solid waste officials said the revision will reduce “the unnecessary efficiency reduction that occurs when automated refuse collection drivers are forced to stop their route and exit the truck to service a cart.”
It an argument similar one used to support the new fees: “to preserve the efficiencies that should be realized from this transition to the maximum extent practicable.”
Another proposed change addresses a long-standing complaint, especially among those who live on or near the South 11th Street route to the city landfill.
While city code already specifies that those hauling debris must secure their loads, city staff has recommended the requirement be strengthened so each load is secured with a tarp to keep confine debris within the vehicle. The requirement, discussed and rejected by the council in December 2019, specifies those who don’t follow the directive will be assessed additional charges at the landfill.
Landfill patrons already are charged an additional $25 when they bring in unsecured loads.