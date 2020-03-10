An economic development agreement to govern the Republic Paperboard TIF district will be considered today by the City Council when members meet in regular session.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.
The economic development agreement — which will include the City of Lawton, Republic Paperboard and Lawton Economic Development Authority (LEDA) — is continuation of a city-support project that Republic is launching to modernize its facility. That plant is located in the west Lawton industrial park, and in December the City Council approved creation of a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) project plan that would allow the city and economic development officials create TIF districts at 13 sites, including 70 acres containing the Republic Paperboard plant.
The TIF allows Republic to recover $4.32 million of the costs associated with its $94 million capital improvement project, by recovering a portion of the ad valorem taxes paid on the property and a portion of the sales tax/use tax paid during construction. Its the same type of arrangement that helped fund the infrastructure needed for the Second Street development project in downtown Lawton.
In exchange for the reimbursement, Republic has pledged to create 20 new jobs with an average compensation of $108,006 per position per year. Those jobs would be in addition to the 145 jobs now on site, city officials said.
Today’s action approves the economic development agreement that will govern the process, with LEDA (a trust of the city) taking the lead role. The amount of reimbursement is equivalent to two times the annual payroll, city officials said, and would be paid in years six through 25 (the first give years of ad valorem taxes are covered by the State of Oklahoma).
In other business, the council will consider its 14th change order with Flintco, the contractor building the public safety facility east of downtown.
If fully implemented by the council, the latest changes would add $85,356 to the overall cost of the project. But, the bigger issue may be the 56 additional days added to the construction time. The council has been cautious about awarding additional days because they will delay the opening of the facility. The project initially had been slated to open in December 2019, but recent estimates say it may be May before the city takes possession and moves its police, jail, municipal court and Central Fire Station firefighters into the facility.
The council also is formally voting to allow the City of Lawton to terminate its agreement with Vertical Communications Inc. by providing 120 days written notice of its intent. Approval means city officials can pursue another option for Voice Over Internet Protocol (VOIP) for the city’s telephone system, replacing the aging system now used. Council members made the decision in late February after discussing its agreement with OpTerra in executive session.
Conversion of the VOIP was among the projects cited in the agreement to upgrade some of the city’s digital technologies, and the city had entered into a separate agreement with Vertical Communications to achieve that VOIP project in 2017. The contract allows either side to terminate with 120-days written notice.
City officials said the contract is no longer needed after July 1.
Council members also will act on a request from City Manager Michael Cleghorn to create an employee retirement system for the city manger, a customized system that will be set up through the Oklahoma Municipal Retirement Fund.
If approved, the new system would go into effect June 1 and give the city manager two defined contribution plans: the general employee defined contribution plan he and other general employees already are contributing to, and the customized city manager plan.
In other business, the council will consider:
• Accepting the audit for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2019. Documentation will be provided to the council at today’s meeting.
• Accepting a $7,180 refund check from Republic Paperboard then depositing the funds into the Utility Services Division’s repair and maintenance account to replace meters in its inventory. The action reimburses the City of Lawton for replacing malfunctioning meters at the Republic plant.
• Accepting a recommendation from the board of Lawton Public Library to remove late fees for all library materials. The board said studies have proven that eliminating fees reduces barriers to library services, rather than teaching responsibility and bringing materials back as previously thought. The library charges $1 per day per item for “Hot Picks” and 25 cents per day per item for all other materials (excluding children and young adult books; those fines were removed in 2013), with a $10 maximum.
• Accepting a permanent sanitary sewer easement from Cameron University needed for construction of 6,000 feet of the North Wolf Creek sewer main extension. The main line, which crosses Cameron’s softball/baseball complex at Southwest 38th Street and West Gore Boulevard, starts at West Lee Boulevard and runs parallel to Southwest 38th Street to the north side of West Gore Boulevard, between Northwest 40th and Northwest 44th streets. The project will replace an existing 30-inch main with a 48-inch main. Cameron also will provide an easement for a 10-inch main that crosses Wolf Creek and joins to a manhole on the west side of the baseball field.