The City Council will decide today whether to repeal Lawton’s mask mandate, then replace it with resolution that would encourage rather than require residents to wear masks in public places.
The items, added late Monday as an addendum to today’s regular meeting agenda, would rescind a mandate the council put into place July 17, requiring most residents to wear masks in commercial and other indoor venues open to the public to help control the spread of COVID-19. The proposal met with some opposition and 10 residents and business owners — speaking for about 20 others — attended the July 28 meeting to ask the council to repeal the mandate, arguing it was unreasonable, unconstitutional, illegally implemented and harmful to businesses already struggling to recover from the pandemic.
When the council voted to impose the mandate, it was after 12 doctors, three dentists and the Regional 5 director of the health department attended the meeting to argue the merits of a mandate already imposed by other Oklahoma cities. Many health care professionals have argued that masks, coupled with social distancing and sanitation practices such as washing hands, is the best way to control the spread of COVID-19. The original proposal before the council had been to require masks for most adults and children ages 6 and older in most public settings, to include outdoors, but the outdoor provisions were deleted to focus the ordinance strictly on indoor settings open to the public.
Before that mandate was set into place, the City of Lawton already was requiring masks to enter Lawton City Hall and other city-owned buildings, while Comanche County Commissioners put a mask mandate into place when they reopened the courthouse to the public June 1. Fort Sill also has a mask mandate for most public facilities.
After the ordinance was passed, businesses were asked to partner with the city to enforce the mandate and to refuse service to customers who didn’t comply. Last week, city officials announced Lawton police would be conducting compliance checks.
Today’s proposal, initiated by Ward 4 Councilman/Mayor Pro Tem Jay Burk, asks the council to eliminate the section of Chapter 16 Lawton City Code requiring masks while inside “a commercial entity or other building, structure or space open the public or public transit,” and for businesses to post signs warning of the mandate. If approved, the repeal would go into effect immediately.
In a separate item, initiated by the council’s mask ordinance committee, the council would consider a resolution called “Keep Lawton Open” that would “encourage” residents to wear face coverings while inside a commercial entity or other building, structure or space open to the public, while using public transit, and in other settings “as each individual deems appropriate.”
The resolution also would encourage frequent hand washing, physical distancing, covering of the nose and mouth while coughing and/or sneezing, cleaning and disinfecting fo frequently touched surfaces, and individual daily health monitoring to control the spread of COVID-19. If approved, the resolution would go into effect when the mandate is repealed.