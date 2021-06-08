Increasing fees for campers at city lakes and for city utility customers will top the agenda when the City Council meets today.
The meeting, which includes a session of the Lawton Water Authority, will begin at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.
It is as the Water Authority that council members will put the final piece of the 2021-2022 budget in place by approving new water, sewer and refuse rates that will go into effect July 1, the first day of the new fiscal year. The council balanced next year’s budget, in part, on a 1.5 percent increase in utility rates, reflecting the annual change in the Consumer Price Index. They also included a 50-cent increase in the “rolling stock” charge, now $6.50 and reserved for the purchase of “wheeled” vehicles ranging from riding lawn mowers and bulldozers to police vehicles and fire trucks.
The change will mean a $1.25 increase for the base level utility customer (those who use 2,000 gallons of water a month) and $1.50 more for the average utility customer, those who use 5,000 gallons of water a month. Revenues in the Enterprise Fund (generated by utility fees) are projected to be $604,500 more in the coming fiscal year, while the 50-cent increase in the rolling stock fee will generate an additional $168,000.
By going into effect July 1, that means water meters read on or after that date will be billed at the higher rate.
Campers have until July 7 before camping fees will increase at Lakes Lawtonka and Ellsworth, under a proposal that council members discussed with city staff in May. The proposal is part of an overall change in the lake recreational activities that city staff and members of the Lakes and Land Commission and Parks and Recreation Commission have said will provide more money for maintenance and operations by making those who use the lakes pay for their upkeep.
If accepted by the council, the plan’s first phase would set a $25 fee for preferred sites, a $20 fee for non-preferred sites and a $10 fee for primitive (tent) camping. Other proposed fee increases include $15 camping for those age 65 and older, disabled or members of a youth organization; $5 for day use picnicking per vehicle per day; $35 for group picnicking; $250 for dry stalls; and $5 for Boy/Girl Scouts and similar recognized youth organizations for tent camping.
City officials have said they also plan to implement a $10 per carload charge for everyone using the Lake Lawtonka Recreation Area, a fee expected to be implemented by early Winter. That entry fee already is calculated into the camping fees, city officials said. In addition, the City of Lawton is installing a wifi system for the Lawtonka area and preparing to install kiosks that will take fees from day users and campers at Lawtonka, eliminating the need for staff.
In another money issue, the council will consider responding to a provision in the contract with the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce and increase this fiscal year’s allocation of hotel-motel tax revenue by $100,042.
When the council finalized the 2020-2021 budget last spring, it was done in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and city officials projected revenues would be down significantly. Estimated revenue from the hotel-motel tax was cut in half and the chamber’s allocation was set at $270,000 (it was $527,000 the previous year) to reflect that loss of funding. But, the chamber’s contract contains a provision that stated if hotel-motel tax revenues came in higher than projected, the council would consider amending the budget.
That has happened, and the chamber has a submitted a request for additional money, to be used for additional purchases, advertising and marketing, and a legislative reception.
In another hotel-motel tax/budget item, the council will consider formally setting a decision members made during the budget process: the allocation of what is expected to be $1.45 million in hotel-motel tax revenue. Chamber officials have projected those revenues at $1.6 million, but City Manager Michael Cleghorn said his staff was using a more conservative estimate.
The new allocation schedule drops the percentage allocated to the chamber at 60 percent of annual receipts (until this year, the chamber and Lawton Economic Development Corporation or LEDC had been splitting 70 percent); 18 percent to the tourism fund (it had been 14 percent); 15 percent to the city’s economic development fund (it has been 11 percent); and 7 percent to Lawton Economic Development Authority (it had been 5 percent). This resolution changes what city officials and council members indicated they would do in May: give 14.4 percent to the LEDC and 0.6 percent to the city’s economic development fund.