The City Council will consider the following items on today’s agenda:
• Meeting in executive session, members will continue discussions on an ongoing investigation (initiated in 2019) concerning pension calculations for the employee pension system; and a pending claim filed by Linda Towne. Details have not been released on either issue. The agenda items allow the council to take action in open session, if necessary.
• Amending its existing contract with MA+ Architecture to provide design plans for renovation of the unfinished floors in Lawton City Hall: two in the north wing and the top floor of the south wing. The firm crafted schematic designs for the floors, as well as completing the parking lot on the west side of the building and making adjustments for already renovated space inside city hall. The new $328,515 contract will allow design development, construction documents, bidding and construction administration. The contract includes mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineering, civil engineering, landscape architecture and structural engineering for the design development only; a fee for the engineering for the remaining work will be crafted as soon as a floor loading study is completed.
• Amending city zoning code to create a four-tiered system for facilities that process medical marijuana. City planners said the amended code, recommended by the City Planning Commission earlier this month, would recognize the differences in processing, allowing less intensive uses (grinding buds and rolling cigarettes or joints) in stricter commercial zoning while keeping chemical processing in industrial areas. The four tiers would include Tier I (processing by mechanical means; no extraction of any kind permitted); Tier II (cooking and baking; no extraction); Tier III extraction (extraction with non-flammable substances); and Tier IV (extraction with flammable substances).