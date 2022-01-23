City Council members are looking at refuse collection regulations again, but this time the proposals are fees that city staff says will make the system more efficient.
Part of the proposal on Tuesday’s agenda dates back to mid-July, when the council looked at proposals that included new regulations, including penalties for those who do not follow the rules. The concern then was residents who simply don’t know the rules, and council members wanted an education campaign to bring those rules to residential attention before enforcing them. The ultimate decision was a six-month delay, although council members did agree to begin strict implementation of covered load requirements for those who use private vehicles to haul debris to the city landfill.
While most of the proposals up for discussion Tuesday center on amending the fee schedule associated with trash collection, there is one proposed service change. If approved, the only residents who could receive houseside refuse collection would be those who meet the city code definition of disabled. Houseside collection means solid waste drivers retrieve, empty then return polycarts to the house, rather than the resident placing the carts at the curbside for collection.
In his agenda commentary, Public Works Director Larry Wolcott said the provision is about efficiency, noting it will lessen “the unnecessary efficiency reduction that occurs when automated refuse collection drivers are forced to stop their route and exit the truck to service a cart.”
Chapter 22 of Lawton City Code now specifies disabled residents can apply for a houseside exemption at no additional charge. Other customers may receive houseside pickup, but pay $23.17 for the privilege (compared to $18.75 for curbside). Residents must submit an application requesting the service, with approval necessary before it is granted.
The proposal before the council would remove the option for all but disabled residents. General utility provisions specify disabled means an adult person having a physical or mental impairment which prevents gainful employment for at least one year, with documentation of the impairment provided by a recognized agency (such as Social Security or the Veterans Administration), private insurance company, pension fund “or other documentation acceptable to the city.” Specific to trash regulations, disabled means “any person who by reason of infirmity or other physical or mental impairment is incapable of complying with the provisions of this chapter as it relates to the placement of refuse containers curbside.”
When Lawton converted to the polycart system, the system provided one 95-gallon polycart per residence with a city utility bill, but residents may obtain additional polycarts for a fee of $5.28 per month per cart. That fee would not change.
What would change are new fees for additional services that residents may require because of amount of household debris exceeds their once-a-week polycart and once-a-month bulk pickups. Fees also would be implemented for those who don’t follow the rules. In his agenda commentary, Wolcott said after 10 months of operating under the new refuse system, it is necessary to “revise and establish fees to preserve the efficiencies that should be realized from this transition to the maximum extent practicable.”
Those changes include fees for polycart relocation, premium cart collection, overladen carts, short-term container service, premium bulky waste collection and excess residential bulky collection.
For example, city code specifies polycarts may not be put at the curb any earlier than 5 p.m. the night before collection and no later than 7 a.m. the day of collection. Carts must be removed from the curb no later than 8 p.m. on collection days, with the code specifying “Containers will not be stored at the curb.” Under the new fee structure, the city will bill you $4 if their crew member has to move your cart from the curb.
While not defined in city code, city officials said the carts are designed to hold up to 300 pounds and lids must close. Under the new fee structure, an overloaded polycart will cost you $7.
The system implemented in April 2021 provides one curbside bulk collection per month for residences. They are limited to 4 cubic yards, an amount equivalent to two refrigerators or three queen-sized mattresses. Council members said this provision is the one most regularly violated, with residents placing out far more than 4 cubic yards and some letting the debris set at their curbs for weeks (code specifies you may not set out the bulk debris more than 72 hours before your Wednesday pickup).
Under the new fee structure, setting out more than 4 cubic yards will cost $10 per cubic yard up to a maximum of 8 cubic yards. Amounts beyond that will be treated differently. A new premium bulk waste collection fee will set charges based on the time a city vehicle is out of the yard, a per-hour fee with a one-hour minimum of $115.93.