Directions on how to proceed with design plans for the indoor youth sports complex and creating a new Tax Increment Financing District in downtown Lawton will top the agenda when the City Council meets today.
The meeting, which will include a session of the City Transit Trust, will begin at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.
The agenda commentary states that council members are being asked to direct city administrators to evaluate and bring back “potential options” for the indoor sports facility project, after they terminate Lawton’s agreement with Stantec Architecture Inc. for a contract to design the complex. Council members directed negotiations on a construction design contract after accepting conceptual designs from the Texas-based architectural firm in December. Those conceptual designs show how the 86,000-square-foot, $11.05 million complex would look at its recommended location, south of Lake Helen.
Deputy City Manager Dewayne Burk told the Lawton Youth Sports Trust Authority in early March that Stantec and city officials had not reached agreement on that contract. City administrators said they couldn’t comment on specific details until they had briefed the council, which they did while meeting with members in small groups.
The agenda commentary doesn’t specify what options city staff will explore, but city administrators said one may be seeking proposals from other architectural firms.
The facility will provide an indoor venue for soccer, basketball and volleyball, indoor walking track, viewing areas, food concessions area, classrooms and other support spaces. A portion of the complex also would be engineered to serve as a public storm shelter.
Council members also will consider a request from the FISTA Development Trust Authority to evaluate the financial benefits of designating a new Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District in downtown Lawton, over Central Plaza. The designation would help the trust authority fund renovation of retail space into work space for defense contractors working with Fort Sill and two U.S. Army Cross-Functional Teams housed there.
Trust authority members voted in early March to ask the council to investigate the idea of creating a TIF over Central Plaza, a designation that — like the TIF created over the Northwest 2nd Street retail development — would be contained within Lawton’s TIF over the entire downtown area.
TIF is a funding mechanism allowing sales, ad valorem and use tax revenues generated from new development to pay for improvements made in a specific area to attract development. Holdings within a TIF-designated area are assessed at what exists when the TIF is created; any growth in that assessed value can be redirected to projects that make the area more valuable.
“It can provide revenues for different things, for support of economic development,” Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski told trust authority members, saying it makes sense to look at the funding potential for new and planned renovation.
Construction is set to begin this month on the Sears store conversion, with future renovations to include the former Dillard’s store and the mall parking lot along Southwest C Avenue.
Council members also will be asked to amend an agreement with Jacobs Engineering, changing designs for the water main replacement project along Cache Road from Northwest 67th Street to Fort Sill Boulevard.
The council approved a contract in November for 9,000 feet of 36-inch main and 15,000 feet of 12-inch main on the south side of Cache Road. The proposed amendment, which would add $316,300 to the contract cost, would add 1,600 feet of 24-inch to 36-inch water main from Pump Station at Atlanta Avenue to Cache Road, running from the station west to Hunter Road, then south to Cache Road. Designs also would be crafted for an ADA-accessible pedestrian bridge across Wolf Creek, west of Northwest 40th Street. The existing bridge only allows 18 inches of walkway.
City engineers said while engineering costs will increase, construction costs will lessen because what is now envisioned as a 36-inch water main tunneling under Wolf Creek would become an aerial crossing on the underside of the proposed bridge.