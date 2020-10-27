Proposals to schedule an election for the city’s hotel-motel tax and to set budgets for a proposed technology innovation park will top the agenda when the City Council meets today.
The meeting, which will include a session of the City Transit Trust, will begin at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.
The proposal, supported by the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, would set the ballot question for Feb. 9, asking voters to approve continuation of the existing hotel-motel tax by approving a new 10-year tax, beginning May 1, 2021 (the existing tax expires April 30). In addition to a longer term, the new tax would be 7 percent, rather than the 5.5 percent now in place.
The tax is charged on the rental of hotel and motel rooms in the city; Lawton residents are exempted, as are federal and state government employees, to include the military. This new tax also would have a provision extending it to those renting space through companies such as Airbnb, addressing what city leaders say is a growing number of residents renting rooms or houses.
City and chamber officials say the tax revenues support entities and activities that bring revenue to Lawton. By definition, tax revenues are limited to expenditures that encourage, promote and foster conventions, tourism, industrial development and economic development. Under a funding formula developed by the City Council, the majority of the tax (usually 70 percent, but this fiscal year 60 percent) is allocated to the chamber and the Lawton Economic Development Corporation. Remaining funds are allocated to the city’s economic development fund, tourism and the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority.
Council members also will consider two items pertaining to the defense contractor technology park that city leaders want to establish at Central Mall. The items set a budget of up to $50,000 to do the “due diligence” analysis on the property to see if it meets the needs of the FIRES Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator (FISTA) and advancing $240,000 to the FISTA Development Trust Authority for its budget.
The council voted earlier this month to buy Central Mall and convert its vacant storefronts — starting with the old Sears department store — into a home for defense contractors who work with Fort Sill and its two Cross-Functional Teams. Purchase of the mall for $14.6 million is contingent on the facility meeting FISTA’s needs, and the agreement between the City of Lawton and Central Mall Lawton Realty Holding LLC has a 60-day due diligence period for that analysis.
Due diligence includes retaining an architectural and engineering firm for environmental testing and analysis, and city administrators estimated associated costs won’t top $50,000.
A funding agreement with the FISTA Development Trust Authority is the basis for a $240,000 advance that entity is seeking so it can begin its work (the agreement allows the new trust authority to budget expenses then seek reimbursement from $4.178 million designated as FISTA operating expenses under an $18.895 million revenue note designated from the city’s 2019 Capital Improvements Program). If approved, today’s allocation would give the trust authority starting money for expenditures such as two employees, legal and marketing fees, and $20,000 for remodeling for an office in the already-leased Sears building.
In other business, the council will consider a memorandum of understanding with the Friends of the Lawton Public Library, covering a mural the Friends have commissioned to be painted on the west side of a storage building adjacent to the library’s parking lot.
The mural drew opposition from two city boards and city officials. They did not oppose the idea of a mural comprised of characters from literature, but said including the word “library” made it a sign in an area of Lawton controlled by an overlay district that governs what may be done to the outside of buildings. While the Board of Adjustment granted variances, allowing the mural to be painted, members of the City Planning Commission approved a letter of recommendation to the council that asks supporters to erect a wooden frame to hold the mural, rather than painting directly on the wall of an architecturally significant building.
The memorandum of understanding specifies the Friends is responsible for the project (to be painted by Lawton’s Shaw Brothers) and for long-term maintenance of the mural, to include providing the funding to cover the work when it no longer is able to be repainted for maintenance.
Council members also will:
• Meet in executive session on a pending investigation it has been discussing for months, under a council policy that governs harassment complaints against elected officials. The policy gives the council the right to investigate complaints and, if it determines harassment has taken place, take appropriate action “consistent with its authority....” Today’s item allows further discussion “and the possible discipline of (Ward 6) Councilperson (Sean) Fortenbaugh in relation thereto, and, if necessary, take action in open session.”
• Consider a new change order for the new public safety facility, which will add $72,892 and 95 calendar days to the $34.48 million project, taking the completion time to Dec. 26.