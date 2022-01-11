Proposals to modernize city code dealing with cable franchises and to designate FISTA another $2 million in city sales tax funds will top the agenda when the City Council meets today.
The meeting, the first of the 2022, will begin at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.
Modernization of the existing ordinance dealing with cable franchise agreements will allow the city to address new applicants. While the existing code only reflects the city’s long-standing agreement with Fidelity Cable, city staff is working on a cable franchise agreement with Clarity Telecom/Bluepeak, which approached the council last month to propose a $30 million investment in Lawton-Sill to bring internet and cable television. If the council approves the new ordinance, all cable franchises will fall under it.
The ordinance will feature details on the application process, franchise fees, network description and territory, construction standards, and specification that such franchises are non-exclusive.
Council members also will be reacting to a proposal from the FISTA Development Trust Authority to designate an additional $2 million from the 2019 Capital Improvements Program toward the entity that is in charge of Central Plaza and development of office space for military defense contractors who work with Fort Sill and the two U.S. Army Cross-Functional Teams housed there.
Approval would designate a total of $4,268,818 out of CIP funding, which FISTA officials have said will allow them to address significant cost increases in the project to convert the old Sears retail store into the defense contractor area. Officials have said the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted significant increases in some labor and material costs.
The council also will consider two items keyed toward expanding the city’s existing local bidder preference, allowing the city to grant that preference for construction contracts. As allowed by state law, the local bidder must be within 5 percent of the lowest bid, but must agree to perform the work for that base bid; and must be the second lowest bidder. Officials also must be able to demonstrate there is an economic benefit to the local area or economy; no local preference will be granted to local bidders until the council sets a policy setting the parameters “to clearly demonstrate the economic benefit to the local area or economy.”
The preference would not apply on construction projects using federal funds “when its provisions may be in conflict with federal law or regulation.”
The council also will consider:
• Meeting in executive session on three items, including the semi-annual review of City Attorney John Ratliff, and an economic development discussion with the Lawton Economic Development Corporation on an agreement “to facilitate and incentivize a manufacturing facility to be located/developed within the City of Lawton.”
• Electing a mayor pro tem.