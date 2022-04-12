Discussions about a water project for southwest Lawton and the first phase of an upgrade planned for Lee Boulevard will top the agenda when the City Council meets today.
The session will begin at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.
The proposal to hire T&G Construction Inc., Lawton, will mark the first phase of a long-range project to upgrade south Lawton's primary arterial between Goodyear Boulevard on the west and Interstate 44 on the east. T&G Construction bid $2,855,300 for that West Lee Boulevard work: mill and overlay of 1.95 miles between Southwest 67th and Southwest 97th streets. The project will include cold milling (grinding off the top layer of asphalt), asphalt resurfacing, striping and erecting signage.
The majority of the cost ($3.154 million) is associated with road construction, with another $121,948 in costs for traffic striping and removing and resetting signs. City officials were pleased with the bid because it is less than the $4.43 million engineering estimate.
The project is part of a five-phase project outlined by consulting engineering firm EST, which recently presented its recommendations for the upgrades needed for the arterial and Goodyear Boulevard in the west Lawton industrial park. Goodyear Boulevard upgrades are Phase II; other phases are focused on Lee Boulevard: Southwest 67th to Southwest 38th streets; Southwest 38th Street to South Sheridan Road; and South Sheridan Road to just west of Interstate 44.
Council members also will be looking at two options for bringing city water to a 480-acre area south of Bishop Road and west of Southwest 67th Street, annexed into the city limits in 1982. The area now is served by a 6-inch water main that is sufficient to provide potable water to residents in the the sparsely populated area, but not large enough to provide the required fire flow (meaning, water pressure sufficient to fight fires).
At their Jan. 25 meeting, council members directed city staff to fill in the details of several proposals that could provide water to the area. The council will discuss two options today:
• Install a 12-inch waterline from Bishop Road to Coombs Road, parallel to Southwest 67th Street. This $844,000 option would provide fire flow only to properties within 300 feet of Southwest 67th Street. The deadline end line also would have to be flushed of 66,000 gallons of water a week (to ensure water remains compliant with treatment standards) a $240 weekly water loss.
• Install waterlines in three phases, at a total cost of $3.56 million, plus right of way. Phase I, at $1.42 million, would place 12-inch, 8-inch and 6-inch mains adjacent to Southwest 67th Street, with water loss of 77,000 per week for flushing; all property owners would have to build within 300 feet of the mains to receive water. Phase II, at $730,000, would loop Phase I lines back to Bishop Road and the 12-inch main there, by installing 12-inch and 8-inch lines; water loss is reduced to 56,000 gallons ($224). Phase III, at $1.16 million, would extend the 12-inch main to Coombs Road and west one-half mile, then loop back via an 8-inch main to Phase I lines; reduces flushing to 10,000 gallons ($40).
In other business, the council will discuss a proposal from city administrators to upgrade a drainage channel on the west side of North Sheridan Road, extending south of the Goodwill Store to Sheridan Square Apartments and Numu Creek.
The existing box culvert and channel is insufficient to meet needs. City staff said the drainage channel is "largely unimproved" and located on private property, with no public easement to allow city maintenance. The channel is overgrown with vegetation, littered with trash and debris and clogged with sediment, creating what administrators said would be a considerable amount of work to clear.
To maintain that improved condition, the city would have to install a liner or channel, with costs ranging from $200,000 to $500,000. For the city to do the work, property owners would have to provide public drainage easements, city administrators said. Otherwise, those private owners would have to alleviate the problem.