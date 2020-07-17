A new ordinance requiring most residents to wear masks in most public settings is expected to into effect today, depending on the actions of the City Council.
Council members will meet in special session at 2 p.m. at Lawton City Hall to weigh the details of an ordinance that supporters say will contain the spread of COVID-19. The issue surfaced at Tuesday’s regular meeting during an update offered by physicians in the community, and a majority of council members indicated they support the idea of requiring masks in public settings. The agenda wouldn’t allow the council to take action Tuesday, but members appointed a three-member committee to study the issue and craft a proposal for discussion at today’s meeting.
That ordinance, worked into place with help from the city’s legal staff, comes with an emergency clause, meaning it would go into effect as soon as Mayor Stan Booker signs it, action expected today. City administrators said the composition of the proposed ordinance already has changed slightly, and could change again after council discussions today.
As now written, the ordinance amends Lawton City Code’s Chapter 16 (offenses and crimes) by adding a new section specifying “wearing of face masks in certain instances and posting of associated signage is required to help limit the spreading of disease.” The ordinance sets 15 exceptions, ranging from personal housing and office space to those exercising outdoors or who have documentable medical conditions that prohibit a face covering. It also sets penalties for without facial coverings: a verbal or written warning for the first instance, then fines of up $100 for subsequent violations.
While the ordinance does not specify who would be responsible for issuing those warnings and fines, city administrators said such warnings could only come from public safety officials, such as city police, code enforcement and the fire marshal office.
The ordinance will remain in effect until it is repealed or amended, or until expiration of the governor’s emergency declaration.
The proposal has proved to be a divisive one in Lawton, in Oklahoma and in communities and states across the country. Gov. Kevin Stitt, who announced Wednesday he has COVID-19, has said repeatedly he would not issue a state mandate, but also would not oppose efforts by individual communities to mandate facial coverings.
Locally, Comanche County Commissioners have required anyone entering the courthouse to wear masks since that facility reopened June 1, and the City of Lawton imposed the mask mandate for its indoor facilities as of Wednesday. Fort Sill requires masks in high-traffic public places, such as the commissary and Post Exchange, and commanders have the discretion to designate additional places where they may be required.
A mask mandate is in effect at Great Plains Technology Center and Cameron University announced this week it would require everyone on campus to wear masks beginning Aug. 3. Lawton Public Schools still is weighing its options, but expects to require masks in many situations when school resumes Aug. 21.
“To me, this is a no brainer,” said Ward 4 Councilman/Mayor Pro Tem Jay Burk.
“We’ve got to be vigilant of public safety,” said Ward 3 Councilwoman Linda Chapman.
“We’re not taking away your civil liberties,” said Dr. Todd Bridges, a local dentist who was among the medical personnel urging the council action Tuesday. “Live your life. Just wear a mask.”
In taking the action, the ordinance’s preface references recommendations by medical experts and the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention that masks be worn, especially when social distancing is not possible, because they are the “least restrictive option to better allow business to remain open....” The ordinance calls the action a “targeted response that can combat the threat to public health” and something that can be done to “avoid a need for more extreme measures.”
The issue isn’t without concerns. In addition to residents who have flatly said they won’t wear masks, some — including Stitt and Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren — have asked how enforcement can be achieved. Warren said Tuesday that while he agrees with wearing masks, he questioned making the action mandatory, saying, “I hate the word mandate if we don’t have a stick.”
The proposed ordinance specifies that a first time violation will result in a verbal or written warning, and subsequent violations will be misdemeanor offenses resulting in citations and, if convicted, a fine of not more than $100 plus court costs. “In addition, the city may pursue any other legal remedy to secure enforcement,” the ordinance states.
The ordinance states that a face covering over the nose and mouth must be worn by residents when they are inside a commercial entity, other building, structure or space open to the public, public transit, or when in an indoor public space where it is not feasible to maintain 6 feet of social distancing.
Face coverings are defined as a covering that fully covers a person’s nose and mouth, and may include cloth face masks, towels, scarves and bandanas as recommended by the CDC or Oklahoma State Department of Health; an N95, KN95 or other masks appropriate for a health care setting; or a surgical mask.
In addition, businesses, commercial entities and/or other buildings or structures open to the public who accept visitors and customers must post conspicuous signs at all entrances indicating employees, customers, users and visitors must wear face coverings. City staff has developed a sign meeting the requirement, which is available for download on the City of Lawton’s website (lawtonok.gov/publications/col-mask-signage)