Proposals to provide funding to the new youth sports authority and to set election days for three City Council seats will top the agenda when the council meets today.
The session will begin at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.
In an unusually light agenda, consent items will include an agreement for funding and limited services with the Lawton Youth Sports Trust Authority, an entity the council created earlier this year to oversee youth sports, including those offered by the City of Lawton and related facilities. That will include the indoor youth sports complex being planned for Elmer Thomas Park.
The agreement was approved by the sports authority at its April 14 meeting, where Chairman Brian Henry said the $5,000 of city funding is intended to “bridge the gap” between today and the end of the fiscal year. Funds not spent this fiscal year may be requested to be included in the 2022-2023 budget.
“This money is to get started,” Henry said, of funding designated for marketing ($2,000) and printing ($1,000). While the agreement shows only $3,000, city officials said the authority may submit amended budgets seeking the remaining $2,000, should the need arise. A new budget will be set for the authority in coming months as part of the on-going process to craft a city budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
The trust authority was created by the council to promote, create and grow youth sports opportunities in the City of Lawton, by administering a “diverse set of programs that foster increased participation in athletics,” to include maintaining the facilities used for those sports, attracting state and national events, forming relationships with entities, and leasing, renting furnishing or providing property, buildings, improvements and facilities for activities and operations. A sports authority committee already has begun searching for someone to operate youth sports for the authority, with part of the new board’s tasks to include transitioning operations now handled by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department to that contractor.
City officials estimate will take another year to fully transition out of youth sports duties.
In other business, the council will set the filing dates for candidates who will be seeking the Wards 3, 4 and 5 City Council seats.
The resolution specifies candidates for those three positions will file at the Comanche County Election Board June 13, 14 and 15, for a primary election set for Aug. 23. A runoff election (needed if a candidate in the primary fails to win 50 percent plus one of the vote) will be Nov. 8, this year’s General Election. Council winners will be sworn into office for their three-year terms on the second Monday in January 2023.
Ward 3 Councilwoman Linda Chapman and Ward 5 Councilman Allan Hampton have said they will seek a second term. Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk, the council’s longest tenured member (in consecutive terms), cannot seek re-election because of term limits.
The council also will meet in executive session on three items, including an update on the status of properties within Central Plaza. Members of the FISTA Development Trust Authority have approached the council about “potential redevelopment” of the retail portion of Central Plaza, including the transfer of property, financing, and creation of a proposal “to entice businesses to remain or to locate” within the downtown Lawton retail complex.
The City of Lawton purchased the former Central Mall in January 2021, proposing to convert some vacant retail space (including the former Sears and Dillard’s stores) into space for military defense contractors, but city officials also pledged to retain existing retailers and restauranteurs. The trust authority, which runs the FISTA, contracted with Intouch Management Services to operate the mall’s retail and common areas, and that entity has been working on projects to enhance retail sales, to include plans with Burk Collins Co. that could change part of the indoor mall to an outdoor setting.