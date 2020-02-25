City Council members will consider a request from the Lawton Economic Development Corporation today to provide $2.5 million from Capital Improvements Programs to buy the Fairmont Creamery.
The meeting, which includes a session of the City Transit Trust, will begin at 6 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.
LEDC announced last week that it had plans to purchase the Fairmont Creamery east of downtown Lawton and turn it into an innovation park — a campus dedicated to defense contractors and other high-tech activities. LEDC will not comment on the anticipated cost of that purchase or the renovations that will be necessary in the long-vacant building, and have not said publicly whether contractors have expressed an interest.
LEDC Board Chairman Ron Nance said the plan is to renovate the 52,000-square-foot creamery at 411 SE Larrance into a FISTA (Fires Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator) for Lawton-Fort Sill. As designated, the FISTA will support two of the U.S. Army’s top priorities: long range precision fires, and integrated air and missile defense.
Both Cross Functional Teams (out of eight total teams) are housed at Fort Sill and community leaders have been talking publicly for more than a year about plans to create an innovation park to support those functions. It’s something LEDC President Brad Cooksey said will also provide high tech jobs.
The Fairmont has not been used as a creamery for decades, but had been purchased in recent years by owners who wanted to turn it into small retail shops and artist studios, and as an entertainment venue. Preliminary renovation of the building was launched, but those plans didn’t materialize.
Nance said the 2020 CIP, which designates $29 million for industrial economic development, is providing the opportunity to renovate the creamery into a high tech park.
“If the CIP had not passed, we would not be having this discussion,” he said last week.
Today’s request would designate funding from the 2016 CIP and the new CIP from industrial development sales tax collections, according to the agenda commentary.
The $2.5 million will be used to buy the facility and grounds; remodel the parking lot and some office space in the facility; and on engineering and inspection, operational start-up and closing costs. The agreement between LEDC and the City of Lawton includes a requirement for closing on the purchase of the building within 180 days and “the expectation of up to 50 or more high tech jobs.” Funding for the purchase of the facility and grounds will be paid in five annual payments, and strict accounting is required for the entire funding amount, rental and other revenues generated by operation of the facility. Revenues may be used for industrial development purposes only, under the agreement.
City administrators said new and existing CIP funds can be used for the project.
They said the city’s 2016 sales tax ordinance includes funding for infrastructure and related improvements necessary in furtherance of achieving the city’s industrial development goals.
The City’s 2019 sales tax ordinance carries this category forward and includes an additional new category and amount of funding for infrastructure and support of projects in furtherance of industrial development. The 2016 category was broad and the new category is even broader, administrators said. Industrial development funding remains in the 2016 Sales Tax Ordinance collections and on April 1 will be carried forward to supplement the 2019 sales tax ordinance collections.
The majority of the project funding will not be paid until the closing on the sale of the property, and thereafter in annual installments.
In other business, the council will meet in executive session to discuss the hiring/appointment of an interim city attorney, a position that has been held by local attorney Bob Ross since last summer. Ross was named to the post after former City Attorney Frank Jensen resigned as the city’s lead attorney. Jensen continues to work under City Manager Michael Cleghorn’s supervision until his retirement in March, under an agreement with the council.
Jensen also has been named as the subject of notices of tort claims and discrimination claims filed by six female employees who have worked in the city attorney’s office at one time. The women have charged Jensen with questionable/harassing conduct and said city administrators and elected officials were aware of complaints about Jensen, but failed to act on them.
Today’s agenda item specifies that council discussion could include extending or amending Ross’ contract, interviewing candidates for the position of interim city attorney, and being updated on the status of the hiring process for a new city attorney. Because it is a personnel issue, city officials will not comment. Under the terms of executive session, council members may discuss the issue behind closed doors, but any action they take must be voted on in open session.
In other business, the council will consider:
• Honoring Pat Henry, a Lawton businesswoman who has been involved in civic activities in Lawton-Fort Sill for decades. Henry recently stepped down as the long-time chair of the City Planning Commission.
• Meeting in executive session on two other items: the annual review of City Clerk Traci Hushbeck, and an update on pending action regarding the 2008 Chevron energy performance contract between the City of Lawton and OpTerra ES, which was Chevron ES when the contract was initiated and now is Engie Services U.S.
• Amending personnel policies for new city employees. The changes contained within two agenda items would extend the city’s “introductory” period to 12 months (it now is six months); allow introductory employees to apply for vacant positions after completing six months; give part-time employees benefits after six months; and allow employees to accrue vacation time upon completing six months of employment (they could not be paid for that accrual until they completed 12 months of employment).